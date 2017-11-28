PTC Announces Its Inaugural Annual Innovation Awards at PTC’18, Its 40th Global Conference Anniversary

The Pacific Telecommunications Council, the global non profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communication technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim, announced today the creation of its first Innovation Awards and the selection of its Jury. To be launched during PTC'18, the organization's 40th anniversary conference, the PTC Innovation Awards are created to recognize the individuals and companies that have transformed and continue to transform the ICT industry and the markets PTC serves.

"For 40 years, we have witnessed the massive transformation of ICT throughout the regions we serve. The PTC Annual Conference is the global stage for new innovations, strategies and relationships that set the course of progress and the success of all telco and technology players," said Pacific Telecommunications Council CEO Sharon Nakama. "As a non-profit organization, the Awards are a critical fundraising platform that enables us to further pursue our mission."

"With an expected 7000+ key decision makers attending the 40th anniversary, the Innovation Awards is set to be the most respected, neutral and inspiring platform to celebrate how leaders in our industry use the power of information and communication technologies (ICT) to improve the quality of life in the Asia-Pacific region," adds PTC President Anthony Rossabi, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, TierPoint.

Open to both PTC members and non-members, the Innovation Awards highlight leading entities within six bespoke categories: Lifetime Innovation, Best Overall Innovation, Best Networking Innovation, Best Application/Service Innovation, Best Regulatory Innovation, and Best Quality of Life Improvement. Entry deadline is December 1, 2017.

Selected by the Innovation Awards committee led by Patricia Paoletta and made up of members Gary Kim, Paul Lawler, Jeff Seal and Joe Weinman, the PTC'18 Jury panel includes:

Matt Bramson, Chief Marketing Officer, InPhonex Peter Coffee, Vice President for Strategic Research, Salesforce Eric Handa, Chief Executive Officer, APTelecom Ivo Ivanov, Chief Strategic & Corporate Development Officer, DE-CIX Hugh McGarry, Principal Consultant, Garnet Consulting Pty. Ltd. Randy Neals, President, Business Development, North America, Hawaiki Cable Isabelle Paradis, President and Founder, Hot Telecom

Winning recipients will be announced during the inaugural Innovation Awards Gala taking place on Tuesday, 23 January 2018 at 18:30 HST, in closing of PTC'18: Connecting Worlds.

ABOUT PACIFIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL

Recognized as PTC, the Pacific Telecommunications Council is the leading global non-profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communication technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim, the most dynamic geography of the world, spanning over 40 nations. Alongside technology interests, the PTC fosters academic, developmental, regulatory and legal perspectives. PTC organizes conferences, exhibitions, and other forums to promote the open exchange of information, ideas and views in the context of the commercial, social, economic, and other development needs in the regions it serves and beyond.

PTC'18 will be the 40th Anniversary celebration for PTC's Annual Conference. An expected 7,000+ members and industry attendees will be present in Honolulu, Hawaii from 21-24 January 2018 to share and explore the critical transformational shifts of ICT. For more information about PTC, visit ptc.org. To learn about PTC'18 and the PTC'18 Innovation Awards, visit ptc.org/ptc18/ and ptc.org/ptc18/innovation-awards/.