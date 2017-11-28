Anova Technologies, a leading optical wireless carrier and engineering firm, has recently constructed a new path connecting the CME exchange at 2905 Diehl Rd., Aurora, IL and the ICE exchange at 350 Cermak Rd., Chicago, IL.

This path is an important corridor for commodities price dissemination and liquidity and is in use by international banks & brokerage houses, market makers and trading firms alike.

Anova's Wireless Commodities Networks: Trailblazing and the Quest for Perfection

"Anova built the world's first wireless path between these endpoints back in 2011, so it makes complete sense that we'd continue our investment towards best-in-class connectivity for this user base," stated Michael Persico, CEO and Founder of Anova Technologies. "We spent quite a bit of time acquiring sites in order to develop a path that is snapped particularly tight to the optimal geodesic distance. As such, we feel our customers are going to benefit greatly from this near-perfect route."

Anova has been at the forefront of fintech wireless for almost a decade, having originally pioneered the millimeter wave (MMW) point-to-point deployment methodology for metro networks in 2010 that is now the de facto standard used by providers and end users today. Prior to Anova, this spectrum was typically utilized for campus networks that had very short link distance requirements. Anova furthered its technology advantage by acquiring the rights to the world's first and only hybrid laser/MMW platform, rebranding it as Celeras LTS.

Race to Zero

"While this path is very close to geodesic and will be quite difficult to improve, we believe the race to zero continues. Specifically, if you consider advances in capacity, availability and other optimizations; there are many viable opportunities to enhance our service offerings. Anova was founded on the notion of hypercompetitive market conditions - one where self-disruption, or the critical practice of evolving our own services with creative and innovative solutions, is a veritable prerequisite. In essence, we strive to evolve towards Anova 2.0 before any imitators," said Kieran Athy, Anova's CTO.

These services are not affiliated in any manner whatsoever with any of the exchanges mentioned herein (CME and ICE) and are exclusively a product of Anova Technologies. Sub-1G rate services will incur a small latency overhead; please contact your salesperson for exact figures.

About Anova Technologies

Anova Technologies' prime objective is to implement best-in-class exchange connectivity. With the fastest routes connecting global trading venues, Anova Technologies consistently delivers the ultimate trifecta to its clients - ultra low latency, accessibility, and ease of deployment.