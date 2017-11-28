CellAntenna Awarded Patent for System for Detecting and Defeating a Drone

The engineering team of CellAntenna International has been awarded US Patent 9,529,360, for System and Method for Detecting and Defeating a Drone. The patent and subsequent invention, represents a major advancement in the search for systems defending against the malicious use of drones.

The growth in the use of hobbyist drones in the United States and around the world has presented a security threat to the public, law enforcement agencies and safety of airports and airspaces used by aircraft. Since the use of jamming equipment is illegal in the United States, the invention represents an innovated way in which to control the UAV through spoofing of control channels using specific technology overriding the remote-control ability of the drone.

"I congratulate our engineering team in their accomplishment," stated Howard Melamed, President of CellAntenna International Inc., and one of the inventors. "CellAntenna is proud to offer solutions that can make a difference in the safety of our country."

CellAntenna had developed an experimental unit that it has successfully tested in the laboratory proving the technology and intends to continue to develop its own drone detection and defeat technology (D3T) systems. Other licensing opportunities are available for those companies that want to explore the use of the invention.

For more information, Contact CellAntenna at 954-340-7053.

About CellAntenna International LLC

Headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, CellAntenna International LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CellAntenna Corporation, designs and manufactures tethered drones and high power amplification solutions for the control of cell phones designed for use by government agencies both domestic and overseas.