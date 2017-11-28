IMTC Finalizes Merger With MEF

The International Multimedia Telecommunications Consortium (IMTC), which since 1993 has been the world's leading industry organization promoting and facilitating the development and use of interoperable, real time, multimedia telecommunication products and services, today announced it will merge operations with MEF.

IMTC members have worked tirelessly to ensure multimedia conferencing systems work interoperably across industry supplier platforms, products and services. Key IMTC activities which remain highly relevant to the industry will continue to be available through the MEF. This includes hosting the annual SuperOp! testing event as well as our ongoing work on simulcast and scalable video (SSV), real-time media software-defined networks (RTM SDN), WebRTC, and Internet of Things (IoT).

SuperOp! provides a unique opportunity for any company that produces multimedia communications solutions to test interoperability of their products and services at a level that remains unmatched. These companies range from start-ups to international conglomerates around the world, and include software developers, protocol stack vendors, network infrastructure vendors, and device manufacturers. SuperOp! improves the overall collaboration experience for end users by bringing together these companies so they can all ensure that their video, audio, client devices, software and cloud systems interoperate seamlessly.

IMTC's recently published Activity Group work products cover RTM SDN, SSV, and SIP Interconnect standards and best practices specifications. Collectively, they form a comprehensive guide to multimedia communications that are of great value to vendors and manufacturers of related components and technologies.

Anatoli Levine, IMTC President, said: "The IMTC's focus on the user experience led directly to the high and consistent quality of our work. As we merge IMTC's operations with MEF, we are proud of all that we have accomplished over the past 24 years and the major impact we have had on the industry."

"Multimedia systems have evolved from an academic novelty to the cornerstone of the corporate (and consumer) communications arsenal. IMTC has tracked this historical evolution, and has always endeavored to ensure interoperability across the industry as the technology evolved and matured," said Alex Eleftheriadis, IMTC Vice President. "For nearly 25 years, IMTC has helped vendors and service providers understand the importance of interoperability, and has given them the technical discussion forum and equipment testing venue that enabled them to develop solutions that deliver it."

The IMTC board would like to thank all the IMTC member companies and individuals who have participated in its work over the years, and to gratefully acknowledge our many formal and informal liaison partners.

About IMTC

The IMTC is an industry-leading, non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and facilitate the development and use of interoperable, real-time, multimedia telecommunication products and services based on open international standards. The IMTC hosts interoperability testing events and demonstrations throughout the world. IMTC has hosted numerous events to test WebRTC, IoT, SDN, IMS, VoLTE, SIP, H.323, TIP, and many other Voice over IP products and services. The IMTC Board of Directors includes representatives from Cisco Systems, LifeSize Communications, Polycom, Qualcomm, Softil, Unify and Vidyo. Membership is open to any interested party, including vendors of audio, document, and video conferencing hardware and software; academic institutions; government agencies; and non-profit organizations. The IMTC is making "Rich Media happen Anywhere, Anytime."