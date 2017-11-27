Frontier Communications Joins Voluntary Agreements as Industry Prepares Multi-Year Extension of Landmark Energy-Efficiency Commitments

Frontier Communications has joined as a signatory of two landmark voluntary agreements to continue the ongoing improvement of the energy efficiency of its set top boxes, as well as modems and routers used for broadband Internet services.

Pursuant to these agreements, the nation's largest consumer pay-TV and broadband service providers and equipment manufacturers have committed that 90% of their annual set-top box and small network equipment (SNE) purchases and retail sales meet rigorous energy-efficiency levels. These agreements have saved consumers more than $2 billion in electric costs and avoided nearly 12 million metric tons of CO2 emissions since 2013. The signatories previously announced plans to extend the agreements into a new term starting next year and are working to secure further improvements in energy efficiency with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE).

Frontier serves customers in 29 states, and is a top provider of wireline broadband and pay-TV video service in California. Its addition boosts the SNE agreement's coverage of the nation's residential broadband Internet market from 84% to 89%. Frontier also increases the set-top box agreement's coverage of the nation's residential pay-TV market from 92% to 93%. Nearly all Americans who subscribe to broadband or pay-TV services will benefit from the voluntary agreements.

Other signatories of both voluntary agreements include AT&T/DIRECTV, Cablevision, CenturyLink, Charter/Time Warner Cable/Bright House Networks, Comcast, Cox Communications, and Verizon and manufacturers ARRIS/Pace and Technicolor. Manufacturers Actiontec, D-Link, NETGEAR, and Ubee Interactive have signed the SNE agreement. More information about the voluntary agreements is available at http://www.energy-efficiency.us/

