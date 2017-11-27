OFC 2018 Exhibit Floor Expands to 700 Exhibiting Companies, Marks Five Year Growth Trajectory

The Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), the world's leading conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals, is expected to continue its growth trajectory with more than 700 exhibitors from leading global companies and more than 15,000 attendees. OFC, being held 11 15 March at the San Diego Convention Center, California, USA, has increased in overall square footage by 44% and experienced a 21% growth in exhibitors and attendees in the last five years.

Further evidence of the optical communications industry's impact, OFC 2018 is expected to draw more than 15,000 industry professionals looking to hear the very latest on groundbreaking optical communications innovations, data-center connectivity, 5G network upgrades, and the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning in optical networks.

"Over the last few years, we have seen significant growth on the exhibit floor and this year's exhibits will expand to more than 350,000 square feet," explained Melissa Russell, Chief Industry Relations Officer, The Optical Society. "The last time OFC was in San Diego in 2010, we used only about 60% of the space in the San Diego Convention Center and in 2018 we are using all of it."

According to market research firm Ovum, the optical networking and communications market grew 22% in the second quarter of 2017 and they forecast it to reach $16 billion this year. "OFC's number of exhibiting companies has experienced the most significant growth, up 21% in just the last five years. We are encouraged to see such healthy numbers in the market," Russell continued.

LightCounting Market Research also sees a continued growth trend in the market segment noting that, "the total market for optical components and modules used in optical communications will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10 percent over the five-year period to 2021."

About OFC

The Optical Fiber Conference and Exposition (OFC) is the largest global conference and exposition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 40 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exposition of more than 700 companies, and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends and pulse of the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is managed by The Optical Society (OSA) and co-sponsored by OSA, the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc), and the IEEE Photonics Society. OFC 2018 will be held from 11-15 March 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center, California, USA. Follow @OFCConference, learn more OFC Conference LinkedIn, and watch highlights OFC YouTube.