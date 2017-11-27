iWelcome and digi.me Launch Kantara Initiative Consent Management Solutions Work Group

iWelcome and digi.me announced today the launching of the Kantara Initiative Consent Management Solutions Work Group (CMS WG). The goal of the CMS WG is to create the world's first open, interoperable standards and certification to manage consent and privacy policies during the entire customer lifecycle journey. The CMS WG addresses a need among organizations that collect personal information using individual consent for processing particularly with an European focus on fulfilling General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) requirements.

iWelcome and digi.me are leading the work group as part of the Kantara Initiative. Other early members of CMS WG include Internet2 and Open Consent Group. Kantara members and non-member participants may join via the Group Participation Agreement.

"In our digital world, consumer data are everywhere. Organisations have been misusing it and consumers have lost control over their data. Today, there is a fundamental change in handling consumer data, underpinned by new EU legislations as GDPR and Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2)," said Corné van Rooij, VP Product & Strategic Alliances, iWelcome. "These legislations are not simple 'checkbox' compliancy rules but fundamentally put consumers in control. Consumers will provide and maintain explicit consent and organisations must be able to handle this consent throughout their processes. This is referred to as Consent Lifecycle Management (CLM). To industrialize and scale the management of consent, the Kantara Consent Management Solutions Work Group was established. It is this Work Group's ambition to provide the fundament for storing and exchanging customer consent across organisations and systems."

About Kantara's Consent Management Solutions Work Group (CMS WG)

CMS WG was created by the Kantara Initiative with the goal of providing more clarity and an industry-developed common practices guideline document around consent and privacy policies for use by organizations that manage and use large amounts of identity information and data. The guidelines will be industry-vetted and lead to the formation of established standards and a certification program.

These work group outputs will help organizations meet new stringent regulations around personal identity and privacy information. In keeping with Kantara's mission of an open, participatory industry association model, all organizations and individuals involved in the consent, identity and privacy are welcome to join the CMS WG.

"Identities and personal data will become primarily digital in the future. They will grow in value, importance and usability for both consumers and organizations," said Julian Ranger, chairman, digi.me. "Kantara's Consent Management Solutions Work Group will gather best practices, synthesize those into recommendations, develop requirements and create a possible Trust Marked certification. The end result will be user protections ensuring consumer rights to their own data while also providing options for how to manage that data."

About Kantara Initiative

Kantara Initiative provides real-world innovation and development of specifications and conformity assessment programs for the digital identity and personal data ecosystems. Beyond its flagship eID-assisting Identity Assurance Trust Framework, developing initiatives including Identity Relationship Management, User Managed Access (EIC Award Winner for Innovation in Information Security 2014), Identities of Things, and the Consent Receipt, Kantara Initiative connects a global, open, and transparent leadership community, including CA Technologies, digi.me, Experian, ForgeRock, Internet Society, Nomura Research Institute, and SecureKey Technologies. More information is available at https://kantarainitiative.org/.

Follow Kantara Initiative on Twitter -- @KantaraNews