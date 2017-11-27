L3 to Present at the Credit Suisse 5th Annual Industrials Conference

L3 Technologies (NYSE LLL) announced today that Ralph G. D'Ambrosio, its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 5th Annual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr. D'Ambrosio's presentation will begin at 11:15 a.m. ET. The audio portion of his presentation will be webcast live and an audio replay will be available. To access the webcast, please visit www.L3T.com. Presentation slides will also be available for viewing on this site. Mr. D'Ambrosio's presentation will include a discussion of L3's current business environment and its financial outlook.

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company's website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

