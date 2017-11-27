Radisys and Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity Partner to Bring Networking and Security Solution for European Service Providers

HILLSBORO, Ore. &RadisysÂ Corporation (NASDAQ RSYS), a global leader of open telecom solutions, and Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity, a leading IT security provider, today announced that they have partnered to deliver a real time, low latency networking and security solution to multiple major European communication service providers (CSPs).

"Radisys is pleased to partner with Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity to deliver a high-performance solution that solves service providers' scalability challenges," said Neeraj Patel, vice president and general manager, Software and Services Solutions, Radisys. "Together, we're able to support European CSPs' increasing demands for more agile, secure and easily deployable solutions for their virtualized networks and Radisys' industry-leading FlowEngine complements Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity's solutions in supporting those demands."

"By partnering with Radisys, our solution will be able to provide major European communication service providers a load-balancing, fine-granular network analytics & security solution to address changes being caused by the evolution to 5G," said Dirk Czepluch, vice president and managing director, business unit network analytics, Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity. "Coupling Radisys' FlowEngine TDE-2000 and our R&S Traffic Analytics Solution will allow CSPs to increase the visibility into the network, its performance and general trends, thus improving user experience and satisfaction."

About Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity is a leading IT security company that protects companies and public institutions around the world against cyberattacks. The company develops and produces technologically leading solutions for information and network security, including highly secure encryption solutions, next-generation firewalls and software for network analysis and endpoint security. The award-winning and certified IT security solutions range from compact, all-in-one products to customized solutions for critical infrastructures. The product portfolio also includes vulnerability scanners and firewalls for business-critical web applications. To prevent cyberattacks proactively, rather than reactively, our trusted IT solutions are developed following the security-by-design approach. More than 500 people are employed at the current locations in Germany, France and Denmark. For more information, visit www.cybersecurity.rohde-schwarz.com.

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys' innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers' complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

