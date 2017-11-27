Amazon Connect Certifies Pindrop's Security and Authentication Technology

Pindrop, a pioneer in voice security and authentication, today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has certified its fraud detection and authentication capabilities for use with Amazon Connect. Amazon Connect customers can secure their call centers by using Pindrop's simple, self service integration. Pindrop has been selected amongst other industry leaders as one of the first APN Partners in the new Amazon Connect offering. Pindrop will be showcasing its technology at AWS re Invent 2017.

Amazon Connect has certified Pindrop's native integration with its cloud-based contact center which will enable customers to establish risk scores and authenticate incoming callers. These functions will integrate seamlessly with Amazon Connect and allow customers to intelligently authenticate calls for call center agents.

Pindrop's growth among enterprise call centers is driven by its success in mitigating its customers' exposure to rapidly-expanding fraud. Call center fraud is up more than 100% year-over-year as companies are investing more heavily in physical and online security. Pindrop will be demoing how to improve the call center experience amidst rising fraud attacks with easy-to-use authentication.

To help companies of all sizes provide reliable customer engagement, Amazon Connect makes it easy to setup and manage a customer call center in minutes. Currently, half of Pindrop's customers are in the Fortune 500. Pindrop's solutions are used by eight of the top ten U.S. banks and two of the top five insurance carriers. In the past twelve months, Pindrop saw substantial growth in the retail, healthcare, e-commerce, and government sectors, as the company expands into multiple sectors.

About Pindrop

Pindrop is a pioneer in voice security and authentication. Pindrop provides enterprise solutions to reduce fraud losses and authentication expense for some of the largest call centers in the world. Pindrop's patented Phoneprinting(TM) technology helps identify, locate and authenticate phone devices uniquely from the call audio, thereby detecting fraudulent calls as well as verifying legitimate callers. Pindrop has been selected by the world's largest banks, insurers, brokerages and retailers, detecting over 80 percent of fraud. Pindrop's solutions are allowing customers to reduce call time and improve their customer's experience even while reducing fraud losses. Pindrop was founded in 2011 and is venture backed by Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, Citi Ventures, Felicis Ventures, GV and IVP.