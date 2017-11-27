Vice President of Clinical Informatics Joins CellTrak’s Executive Leadership Team to Continue Improving Care Delivery Management

CellTrak Technologies,Â provider of the industry's leading Care Delivery Management solution used at over 4,000 home care agencies in the US, Canada and the UK, announced today an addition to its leadership team. Cheryl Reid Haughian joined the team as Vice President of Clinical Informatics.

"We are pleased to have Cheryl join the team as an industry advisor for CellTrak," said Mark Battaglia, CEO of CellTrak. "Cheryl brings extensive experience in home health care and technology industries and will work alongside Deb Mulholland, specifically focusing on ensuring CellTrak's Care Delivery Management solution supports safe and high-quality interdisciplinary care and optimized care delivery. I'm confident that Cheryl and Deb will help provide innovative strategies, both internally and externally with our customers, to continuously improve quality of care delivery."

As CellTrak's industry advisors, Reid-Haughian and Mulholland help develop content for the industry, customers, and CellTrak staff and partners. They also work directly with customers to implement best practices, leverage data for informed decision making, and help customers obtain the best possible value from CellTrak's Care Delivery Management solution.

Reid-Haughian joins the team as a leader in transformational and innovative strategies in the area of practice, research, education, quality, risk, and policy. Her work includes creation of an outcome based care delivery system and a collaboration with care providers to design and implement a technology-enabled clinical information system for a large Canadian home health care provider.

People receive exceptional care in their home when their providers use CellTrak'sÂ solution to better manage the delivery of care and the people who deliver it. Home care, hospice, and community care agencies in the US, Canada, and the UKÂ deliver quality care, communicate more effectively, improve compliance, reduce costs, and increaseÂ productivity with CellTrak. Today, CellTrak's complete, integrated software-as-a-service solution supports oneÂ million visits per week, facilitating care delivery and real-time field force management, automating dataÂ collection, and providing information for business and care optimization. It includes apps for all types ofÂ caregivers that run on the leading mobile devices; portals for efficient, coordinated care delivery; interfaces to EHRs and back office systems; and services to support adoption andÂ optimization. For more information visitÂ www.celltrak.com.