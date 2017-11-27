Navigant Research Expects Global Annual Smart Home Platform Revenue to Near $40 Billion in 2026

A new report from Navigant Research examines the global smart home market, with a focus on residential Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, software, services, and smart home platforms, with market forecasts through 2026.

Residential consumers are becoming increasingly aware of smart home technologies, thanks to the prevalence of platforms like Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Vendors are ramping up investment in the smart home concept and marketing to consumers, as home builders are integrating products into new construction. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, global smart home platform revenue is expected to increase from $4.2 billion in 2017 to $39.5 billion in 2026.

"The concept of a smart home has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with our homes and the grid," says Paige Leuschner, research analyst with Navigant Research. "Homes that act intuitively and intelligently through a comprehensive ecosystem of hardware, software, and services not only enrich consumers' lives, but also play a role in the transition to the Energy Cloud."

As a key component of the digital grid and the future of the residential IoT, smart home platform adoption is being driven by tech incumbents, telecommunications providers, security providers, and energy suppliers. According to the report, these stakeholders are using their existing footprint to engage in the smart home market, increasing the number of devices available and creating new applications for data streams.

The report, The Smart Home, analyzes the global smart home market, with a focus on residential IoT hardware, software, and services and smart home platforms. The study provides an analysis of the market issues, including value propositions, market channels, and drivers and barriers, related to the smart home. Global market forecasts, segmented by region, device type, and segment, extend through 2026. The report also examines the key devices and technologies associated with the smart home, as well as the competitive landscape. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of the Energy Technologies, Utility Transformations, Transportation Efficiencies, and Buildings Innovations sectors. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant's professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant's practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, The Smart Home, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research's current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.