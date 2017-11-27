Business Analytics Study on the Telecommunications Industry – a Case Study on Enriching Customer Experience

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest business analytics study on the telecommunications industry. The client, a renowned internet service provider, wanted to generate a report for all the developing markets. The client wanted to analyze the customer data and devise a strategy to increase the number of customers.

According to the business analytics experts at Quantzig, "Internet service providers are leveraging the use of business analytics and data management solutions to enrich customer experience and deliver consistent product and service offerings."

The global internet service industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the global economy. Quick growth is being driven by rapid advancements in Internet-related infrastructure and services, as the advent of abundant powerful personal and business internet applications has transformed how businesses and consumers operate. Major companies are implementing business analytics to improve customer satisfaction.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to enrich customer experience and deliver consistent product and service offerings. The client was able to understand the customers and their buying behavior better. Also, the client was able to improve customer satisfaction, sales, and merchandising capabilities across platforms and geographical locations.

This business analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This business analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

