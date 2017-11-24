Adya Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

Adya Inc. ("Adya" or the "Company"), (TSX V ADYA) today announces its financial performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Adya has continued to deliver positive EBITDA by focusing on cost efficiencies of its core businesses and it will remain focused on product development, new growth and acquisition opportunities.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following Summary of Selected Financial and Operational Highlights have been derived from the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Interim MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 (the "Financial Statements"). Readers are encouraged to review the entire Financial Statements. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Net loss

Loss per share - basic and diluted

A complete financial reporting package, including the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, is available on our corporate website (www.adya.ca), at SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or via email to investorrelations@adya.ca or via phone at 416-499-5463.

ABOUT ADYA

Adya is a publicly traded holding company and currently a strategic shareholder in telecommunications and technology companies. With offices located in Toronto, Canada, the Company is focused on diversifying its portfolio through the acquisition of accretive businesses, with recurring revenue, high shareholder value, and annuity revenue streams.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Adya or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Adya assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.