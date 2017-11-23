Global Telecoms Trends in 2018 - Broadband Infrastructure, IoT, Video-Streaming and Smart Cities - Research and Markets

The "Global Telecoms Trends in 2018 Broadband Infrastructure, IoT, Video Streaming and Smart Cities" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global telecoms sector continues to underpin the massive digital transformation taking place and its importance to global societies and economies is undiminished. A number of underlying trends continue to propel the global telecoms industry; including the developments relating to the Internet of Things (IoT), also known as the Internet of Everything (IoE).

Specifically, within the IoT movement, the publisher sees cloud technology, Big Data analytics and Machine-to-Machine adoption and deployment continuing to shape the industry. This report explores the key global trends impacting upon the telecoms sector as we look towards 2018, supported by valuable analyses, examples and current key global telecoms statistics including fixed broadband, mobile communications, mobile broadband, satellite and telecoms revenue and CAPEX. Subjects Include:

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global telecoms - Big picture trends for 2018 2. Mobile technologies - LTE and 5G trends 3. Broadband technologies - fibre trends 4. Internet of things 5. Digital media - video streaming trends 6. Smart infrastructure - smart city trends

