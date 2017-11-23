Next Generation Industrial Marketplace Reports 2017: Teleoperation, Connected Manufacturing, and Digital Twin Solutions - Research and Markets

The "Next Generation Industrial Marketplace Teleoperation, Connected Manufacturing, and Digital Twin Solutions" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research evaluates the emerging role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0.

The report analyzes the impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors, and provides market forecast for IoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. This research also assesses the technologies, companies, and solutions involved in next generation Connected Manufacturing.

As part of the fourth industrial revolution, manufacturing and industrial processes are rapidly evolving due to a few key technologies including machine-to-machine communications, robotics, and various Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Three particularly powerful forces are converging to transform the industrial marketplace:

This research also evaluates Digital Twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. The report assesses the Digital Twinning product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. The report also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from Digital Twinning. The report also provides detailed forecasts covering Digital Twinning in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more.

Key Topics Covered:

Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview Of Industrial IoT (IIoT)

3. Teleoperation And Telerobotics

4. Role Of Teleoperation And Telerobotics

5. Teleoperation And Telerobotics Market And Forecasts 2016 - 2021

6. Impact Of Teleoperation And Telerobotics

7. Conclusions And Recommendations

Connected Manufacturing 2017 - 2022

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview

4 Global Markets for Connected Manufacturing

5 Connected Manufacturing Technologies

6 Vendor Analysis

Internet of Things (IoT) Digital Twinning: Market Outlook for IoT enabled Physical to Virtual Mapping and Management 2017 - 2022

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Supporting Technologies

4 Digital Twin Product and Service Ecosystem

5 IoT Digital Twinning Market Forecast 2017 - 2022

6 Vendor Analysis

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

