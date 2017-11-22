NelsonHall Positions L&T Technology Services in the Leaders Category for IoT Services

L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services company announced that it has been positioned in the Leaders Category by independent global research firm, NelsonHall in its latest NEAT evaluation for Internet of Things (IoT) services providers. LTTS is the only global pure play engineering services to be positioned in the leader's category.

LTTS has been identified as a leader relative to its peers' due to its ability to meet future client requirements as well as deliver immediate benefits to IoT Services clients.

Dominique Raviart, IT Services Practice Director, NelsonHall said, "L&T Technology Services has several strengths that make it relevant to industrial IoT. The company has a background in the manufacturing industry. It is actively expanding its IoT portfolio, and has created its own IoT platform, as well as continuing to create IP-based use cases. Also, LTTS has a background in the ER&D industry, which means that it can provide a continuum of services, from product design and engineering to the IoT platform."

Mr. Bhupendra Bhate, Chief Operating Officer & Whole Time Director, LTTS commented, "Digital Engineering is shaping things of the future. LTTS as the leading pure play engineering services firm is at the forefront of the digital wave and investing its resources and capabilities in transformative areas such as Embedded Systems & Platforms, Human Machine Interface, Big Data Analytics, Integrated Manufacturing & Asset Management and Design Thinking. Acknowledgements such as this from NelsonHall are a testimony that our strategic focus on new age technology is yielding the desired results."

NelsonHall's profile of LTTS' IoT capabilities identified its wide IoT services portfolio which include IoT Platforms and connectivity services, connected devices and ER&D services for Smart Manufacturing.

Some of the key IoT solutions that have been deployed in LTTS' global customer projects include:

Additionally, NelsonHall identified key strengths of LTTS which include:

NelsonHall noted that LTTS is investing in developing IP use cases and creating Intellectual Assets that are reusable like the smart building framework i-BEMS that enables 'Net-Zero,' energy generation management in buildings.

About L&T Technology Services Limited:

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 48 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have around 11,000 employees spread across 15 global delivery centers, 28 global sales offices and 38 innovation labs in India as of September 30, 2017.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LntTechservices.com.

About NelsonHall:

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in next generation IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is rigorous and all-original, and widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.