NewVoiceMedia Named Finalist in SalesTech Awards

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has been named a finalist in the 2017 SalesTech Awards.

The SalesTech Awards honor companies and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in the sales technology market. Produced in partnership with the B2B Technology Marketing Community on LinkedIn, the awards tap into the experience of more than 100,000 sales and marketing professionals to recognize the world's best SalesTech products, professionals and organizations.

NewVoiceMedia has been nominated for its ContactWorld technology, a multi-tenant communications platform that enables sales reps to have more successful conversations with their customers. The solution helps organizations worldwide build a more personal relationship with every customer and prospect. It joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into the business's CRM platform for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

The award win follows several recent victories for NewVoiceMedia including being named by Forbes as one of the world's top private cloud companies and honored in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100, an annual league table which ranks Britain's private technology, media and telecoms companies with the fastest-growing sales.

"We're delighted to be a finalist in the SalesTech Awards," comments Dennis Fois, President and COO of NewVoiceMedia. "Our cloud contact center and inside sales platform is attracting some of the world's highest-growth businesses as we continue to drive innovation that transforms the way they connect with their customers and prospects."

Award winners will be announced in early 2018. For more information about NewVoiceMedia, visit www.newvoicemedia.com.

Vote for ContactWorld for Sales at salestechawards.com/candidates/contactworld-for-sales/

NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact center and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.

NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society.