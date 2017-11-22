Mimosa Networks Selected as Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner

Mimosa Networks, the global technology leader in wireless broadband solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the prestigious 2017 Red Herring Top 100 Global Award, one of the technology industry's most respected awards.

The Red Herring Top 100 Global Award winners are selected annually from over 1,100 entrants for innovation and ability to capture explosive future growth. The comprehensive due diligence process measures against a variety of criteria including disruptive impact, proof of concept, financial performance, market footprint and management experience.

Mimosa's innovative wireless broadband solutions are ushering in a new era of connectivity in hybrid fiber-wireless networks. With its suite of cloud-connected infrastructure products, Mimosa provides cost-effective and powerful alternatives to internet service providers wanting to deliver fiber-fast speeds to customers in rural, suburban and urban environments.

"The Red Herring Top 100 Global Award substantiates our vision of delivering the ultimate broadband experience to our customer's subscribers," said Brian L. Hinman, CEO of Mimosa. "The dedication of the Mimosa team has been the driving force behind a mission to usher in the next era of connectivity."

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Mimosa embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. The team at Mimosa should be proud of their accomplishments."

For over twenty years, technology industry executives, investors, and strategists have valued the Red Herring 100 lists as an instrument for discovering and fostering the most promising private ventures from around the world. The list of 2017 winners can be found here: http://www.redherring.com/2017-red-herring-top-100-global-winners/. Previous Top 100 finalists have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, and YouTube.

About Mimosa Networks, Inc.:

Mimosa Networks is the global technology leader in wireless broadband solutions, creating new competition in the industry to close the connectivity gap. Mimosa access, backhaul and client solutions enable service providers to connect dense urban and hard-to-reach rural homes at a fraction of the cost of fiber. Mimosa's technology allows unprecedented levels of efficiency, enabling scarce spectrum to be concurrently shared across an entire network. Founded in 2012, Mimosa is VC-funded and deployed in over 130 countries worldwide.