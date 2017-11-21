Belden to Host 2017 Financial Analyst and Investor Day Webcast on December 5

Belden Inc. (NYSE BDC), a global leader in high quality, end to end signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications, will host its 2017 Investor and Analyst webcast on December 5 at 3pm EST. John Stroup, President, CEO and Chairman, and Henk Derksen, Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO, will provide color on Belden's business trends and financial goals.

The live webcast will begin at 3pm EST and can be accessed via the Internet at http://investor.belden.com. Audience members wanting to ask questions via the live audio bridge can dial 866-393-4306 in the United States or 734-385-2616 outside of the U.S. using conference ID #90215700. A replay of the meeting, including slides, will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website for a limited time.

