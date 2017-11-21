Silent Circle Appoints Andy Meister, CISSP as Vice President of Engineering

Silent Circle, a pioneer in enterprise class mobile security, privacy and compliance solutions, today announced the addition of cybersecurity professional, Andy Meister, as the company's Vice President of Engineering. Meister's extensive background in mobile software development will support the continued expansion of Silent Circle's technology portfolio with the ultimate goal of bringing privacy to any device, from any location.

"Silent Circle is deployed world-wide at full scale in both public and private organizations," said Gregg Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Silent Circle. "We must continue to strengthen our technology in order to support secure business communications and are confident that Andy will support our team in pushing the limits of innovation within our organization."

Meister brings over 30 years of software development, mobile, entrepreneurial and management experience building technology products and organizations. Before joining Silent Circle, he was Vice President of Engineering at OptioLabs where he led a cybersecurity development team that specialized in creating security solutions for Android devices. Prior to this, Meister spent more than a decade of his career working with early stage companies at AM Consulting to provide strategy and technology leadership. Meister also served as Chief Operating Officer at Sonum Technologies and has held technology leadership positions with the United Parcel Service and the National Security Agency.

Notably, Meister helped grow Aether Systems (NASDAQ: AETH), from a small technology consulting firm to a publicly-traded leader in mobile data technology and applications, with over $200 million in annual revenue and more than 1,000 employees in global offices.

"Silent Circle has an exceptional track record for supplying secure enterprise-wide communications to the industry and I am excited to join their team," said Meister. "As businesses are increasingly at risk of having their intellectual property, location, and communications intercepted by adversaries, securing today's mobile world is more important now than ever before."

