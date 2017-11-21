Get up to 50% off Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto Z2 Force, and more this Black Friday at Verizon

Verizon also has a great deal for new Fios customers. For five days only, Verizon is giving new Fios Gigabit connection customers amazing tech gifts on top of their amazing new service so they can fully harness its power. Starting Thanksgiving and running throughÂ midnightÂ Monday, November 27, new customers who orderÂ Fios Gigabit Connection, Custom TV and Phone online for $79.99 a month with a two year agreement can also choose a new Google Home, Nest Thermostat E, or $100 Target Gift Card.

Â

Drum roll, please...

Â

Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+

The holidays are the perfect time to take photos with friends and the Galaxy S8 is my go-to camera. I also love adding fun to my selfies with the included filters and camera effects.Â

Â

JBL Link 20

The speaker is voice activated with Google Assistant, so I just tell it what song or genre I'm in the mood for and it creates a playlist. It's even waterproof so I can listen in the shower while getting ready.

Â

Fitbit Ionic

I'm absolutely staying active and healthy this season, and using the Fitbit Ionic to avoid those extra holiday pounds.

Â

Under Armour Sport Headphones

These headphones pair perfectly with my Fitbit Ionic (literally through Bluetooth) so I can listen to music throughout my workout.

Â

GizmoTab

I love how durable this tablet is with its protective bumper for those accidental, but inevitable, drops.

Â

Samsung Gear 360

I just press this camera's button and get a 360-degree view of everything. This is perfect for my holiday travels so my friends can see what I see, and they can feel like they're in person.

Â

Arlo Go

I'm so relieved I can keep an eye on my home while I'm traveling this season. The camera connects to Verizon's network and alerts me if anything is happening.

Â

Google Daydream View 2

This works with my Galaxy S8, and I can Chromecast the virtual reality game to a TV so everyone can get in on the fun.

Â

kate spade new york phone case

I keep my phone protected and chic with this sophisticated phone case by kate spade. The stylish colors complement my outfits, and the shock-resistant bumper gives me reliable protection.

Â

Case-Mate Waterfall Case

It's so much fun to create a whimsical snow globe with flowing glitter right on my phone, while still keeping it safe from drops.