Sprint Runs Energy Efficiency with Yardi Proliphix

Sprint's dedication to customer convenience led to more sustainable operating practices, which helped increase the size of the company's portfolio by 30% since 2015, despite pressure from online sellers on bricks and mortar retail.

One of the keys to this strategy is Yardi® Proliphix. This building energy management system helps optimize lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems with cloud-based remote management software. The system continuously monitors temperatures, thermostat settings and potential equipment malfunctions.

Sprint initially implemented Yardi Proliphix in 2012 to reduce energy costs in its retail locations by 15% with an anticipated 18-month return on investment. The initial success of this project prompted Sprint to extend its Yardi Proliphix deployment as its portfolio expanded.

Many retailers, particularly those with smaller locations, consider energy management systems too expensive. However, the new Yardi Proliphix implementations will cost Sprint less than a conventional standard programmable thermostat. Because Yardi Proliphix can function as a lighting control system, Sprint will not need to install a second system.

"An effective energy management system is absolutely necessary to maintaining low operational costs. Proliphix represents an excellent investment for our portfolio by maintaining a 14% reduction in energy costs and a 15-20% reduction in maintenance costs. As a diagnostic tool, it helps our maintenance teams be proactive and efficient," said Darrel Carter, enterprise energy manager for Sprint.

Yardi Proliphix also helps Sprint avoid the erosion of energy upgrade benefits-up to 30% annually-that occurs without continuous commissioning of energy and comfort management systems.

"Proliphix gives Sprint the support and tools for ongoing cost savings, consumption reduction and customer comfort that aren't possible with a one-time 'set it and forget it' approach. Yardi looks forward to helping Sprint continue to achieve its energy efficiency goals," said Matt Eggers, vice president of Yardi Energy.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2017 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at sprint.com or facebook.com/sprint and twitter.com/sprint.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment, property management and energy management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. For the energy market, the Yardi® Smart Energy Suite helps manage costs, consumption and sustainability initiatives with mobile-enabled energy management solutions. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.