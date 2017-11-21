Tech Data Recognized as a 2017 CDW Partner of the Year

Tech Data (Nasdaq TECD) today announced that it has been selected as a 2017 CDW Partner of the Year. CDW's 10th annual Partner of the Year Awards, presented recently at the 2017 CDW Partner Summit in Las Vegas, honored top performing CDW partners in the U.S. that provided exemplary products, programs, services and support to CDW and its customers throughout the year.

The CDW Partner of the Year Awards are based on input from CDW's sales, product and partner management, and marketing teams. Additional selection criteria for this year's awards included the growth of partner sales through CDW, market strategy alignment and partner engagement.

"As a proud CDW partner, we're honored to receive the Distribution Partner of the Year Award for the second consecutive year," said Denny O'Connell, senior vice president, National Accounts at Tech Data. "From endpoint solutions to the data center, we are uniquely positioned to use our end-to-end portfolio to broaden the tremendous growth opportunities for both of our companies."

"Outstanding partners are critical to our success in orchestrating the very best technology solutions for our customers," said Matt Troka, CDW senior vice president of product and partner management. "Our 10th annual Partner of the Year Awards recognize the best in the industry and celebrate their accomplishments. We congratulate Tech Data for this honor and thank them for their support and commitment to CDW and our shared customers."

