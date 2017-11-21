Matter Communications Named PR Agency of Record (AOR) for ZappRx

Matter Communications, the fourth largest PR agency in Boston and scaling nationally, announced today it has been named AOR forÂ ZappRx, a growing Boston based digital health company that significantly reduces the administrative burden associated with prescribing specialty medications.

ZappRx selected Matter as the result of a competitive agency review to grow awareness and promote the company among healthcare provider, payer, pharmacy, biopharmaceutical and patient audiences. Matter will support a comprehensive PR program for ZappRx, including executive and customer-focused media relations, social media, awards, speaking, branding, messaging, and overall strategic counsel.

"At a time of significant growth and aggressive goals for the year ahead, we required an agency partner with deep knowledge and experience to help us navigate the complex healthcare industry we operate in," said Libby Curtis Webb, Senior Vice President of Product at ZappRx. "I worked with Matter's healthcare team at my previous company, and I knew that they'd bring relationships to the table along with the creativity we need to help us reach our goals."

"In only a few short years, ZappRx has made a significant name for itself in the highly competitive healthcare technology market. Not only is the company achieving growth through genuine innovation, it is effecting real change amongst the physicians, pharmacists and patients its solutions touch," said Scott Signore, CEO, Matter. "As we continue to increase our focus on the healthcare industry, ZappRx is an excellent example of the kind of companies we want to represent. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership."

With headquarters in Newburyport, Mass., and additional offices in Boston, Mass., Providence, R.I., Boulder, Colo., and Portland, Ore., Matter is one of the fastest-growing public relations and social media firms in the country. Matter has won six 'Agency of the Year' accolades in the past three years, and has been recognized numerous times as a best place to work.

About ZappRx

ZappRx simplifies the complex process required to order specialty medications, and helps doctors get high-risk patients on the right therapy as quickly as possible. Its cloud-based platform saves and auto-fills all of the information required in a prescription, including pharmacy information, payer/prior authorization requirements, and relevant patient clinical history. ZappRx then enables providers, pharmacists, and payers to digitally interact with one another to fill a prescription, reducing the need for fax and phone call interactions. The platform is currently live in three disease areas, and expanding to support other areas, including neurology, oncology, rheumatology, and gastroenterology.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying public relations, social media, creative services, and search marketing into strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with five offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world's most innovative companies across high-technology, consumer-technology and consumer markets. For more information, please visit: https://www.matternow.com