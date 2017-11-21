France’s Leading Internet Exchange Provider Deploys Coriant Optical Interconnect Solution to Cost-Efficiently Scale Peering Platform in Paris Metro Area

PARIS &France IX, the leading Internet Exchange in France, and Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers, web scale Internet operators and IXPs, today announced they have teamed to enhance the scalability, flexibility, and efficiency of France IX's optical transport infrastructure to address its members' rapidly growing demand for peering capacity driven by content hungry end user applications.

As part of a recent backbone upgrade project, France-IX has deployed the Coriant Groove™ G30 Network Disaggregation Platform in major data center sites in the Paris metro area to support high-capacity, low latency nx100G optical connectivity. The Coriant solution enables France-IX to simplify network operations and deliver affordable 100G services to its member community, which includes major carriers, high-growth international carriers, public cloud providers, content delivery networks, content and hosting service providers, as well as video game developer and digital distribution companies.

"A key part of our strategy is to anticipate Internet traffic growth and maximize the performance of our network to meet our members' expectations for reliable and affordable Internet exchange services - today and into the future," said Simon Muyal, Chief Technical Officer at France-IX. "After rigorous analysis of competing DWDM solutions, we selected the Coriant Groove G30 for its cost-competitive system density, power efficiency, and ease of operations that enables us to quickly scale optical capacity as the service demand cycles of our member community accelerate."

France-IX began initial deployment of the Coriant 100G infrastructure solution in three data center sites in the Paris metro area this summer following compliance testing and validation of interoperability with existing infrastructure. The Coriant 100G solution will be deployed on the entire France-IX backbone during 2018.

"We are pleased to help France-IX realize the proven value of best-in-class technology designed to increase the density of their infrastructure and optimize network costs for the benefit of their users," said Ronald Van der Kraan, Managing Director, Europe, Coriant.

The award-winning Coriant Groove™ G30 is a compact and highly modular 1RU open transport solution for cloud, data center, and IXP networks that can be equipped as a muxponder terminal solution and as an Open Line System (OLS) optical layer solution. Purpose-built for scalable interconnectivity applications, the disaggregated Groove G30 delivers industry-leading density, flexibility, and low power consumption.

About France-IX France-IX is the Premier Internet Peering Service Provider in France, offering public and private interconnection services through its carrier and data center neutral exchange points in Paris and Marseille. France-IX interconnects several hundreds of telecommunications carriers, ISPs, content providers, content delivery networks and all other Internet networks worldwide with significant traffic in the Internet French market. This enhances the affordability and latency of the Internet traffic exchanged between its members and thus improves the overall quality of the Internet in France. Founded in June 2010 with the support of the French Internet community, France-IX is a member-based association whose core values are neutrality, sustainability and constant improvement of the Internet. For more information, visit www.franceix.net.

About Coriant Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant portfolio of SDN-enabled, edge-to-core packet optical networking and DCI solutions enables network operators to cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest @Coriant news and information.