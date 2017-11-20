To Meet Growing Industry Demand for Greater Collaboration, Navis Unveils Product Innovation and Integration at Carrier and Vessel Solutions Customer Conference

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, kicked off its global Carrier and Vessel Solutions Customer and User Conference today in Hamburg, Germany. A true carrier owner community event with nearly 100 registrants, the conference will inform the members of the ocean transport supply chain about the latest Navis product news, including the increased synergies that ocean carriers, ship owners and terminal operators can achieve through the integration of Navis Carrier and Vessel Solutions and XVELA software. Attendees will receive a first hand view of how improved digitalization and collaboration technologies can result in the increased efficiency and visibility, and improved customer service, in high demand in the industry.

"We are excited to bring together the carrier and vessel communities to tackle some of the greatest challenges facing our industry today. We are finding great synergy as the Navis Carrier and Vessel Solutions and XVELA teams have been working together on several integrations and joint product innovation for the past year, including integrations of XVELA with MACS3 and StowMan for stowage planning and collaboration," said Guy Rey-Herme, President at XVELA. "Navis and XVELA teams will leverage our combined expertise and close collaboration to drive more customer value through increased focus, innovation and greater efficiencies."

As part of Navis' PartnerShipping for Performance strategy, ocean carriers, ship owners and ship managers from countries around the world are gathering to brainstorm, network and enhance growing relationships between liner operators, owners and managers. Product updates and roadmap highlights from Navis shared with them at the event include:

The conference will also provide a platform to discuss industry trends and updates on the topics of compliance, collaboration and performance for cargo and fleet management related technology. Dr. Rolf Neise, Former Head of Logistics Operations at British American Tobacco will be delivering the keynote for the conference on "Collaboration in the Maritime Supply Chain - Value Opportunities and Challenges". For more information on the conference, please visit: http://navis.com/carrier-vessel-conference

