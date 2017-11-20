Partner Communications Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results1

ROSH HA'Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE PTNR), a leading Israeli communications provider, announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Commenting on the third quarter 2017 results, Mr. Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of Partner noted:

"Our strong entrance to the TV market, together with our significant presence in the internet and cellular markets, establishes Partner as a comprehensive communications group. The customer recruitment figures for Partner TV are high compared to our preliminary forecasts. In the last month, the sales rate has increased even more and the number of daily installations has accelerated compared to the period from August through October. In less than a month, we have completed installations in 10,000 additional households and currently the number of households that are already connected to the Partner TV service is approximately 30,000. In addition, thousands of additional households have scheduled installations by the end of the month after they have already completed joining the service. Most of the customers that have joined the TV service have chosen the service as part of our bundle and triple offerings which also includes ISP and internet infrastructure.

As part of our strategic plan as a comprehensive communications group, in August we also announced the commencement of the commercial phase of our independent fiber optic infrastructure project - Partner Fiber - which provides, for the first time, a more advanced and cost-effective alternative to the existing fixed infrastructure in Israel.

Partner's optic fibers have already reached tens of thousands of households throughout the country, and we are working to deploy further at an accelerated rate in several cities simultaneously. In complete alignment with the Ministry of Communications and other regulatory bodies, we will continue to offer the most advanced technology with an attractive value offering to more and more customers.

In the cellular segment we added approximately 33 thousand net Post-Paid subscribers in the last quarter and recorded a net increase in our cellular subscriber base for the second consecutive quarter, despite a decline of approximately 18 thousand Pre-Paid subscribers."

Mr. Dudu Mizrahi, Partner's Chief Financial Officer, commented on the third quarter 2017 results:

"In the third quarter, many of the activities that the Company has been engaged in during the last year were reflected, among others, in the growth of 33 thousand Post-Paid cellular subscribers, a continued single digit cellular churn rate, a significant improvement in the equipment sales gross profit margin which stood at 27%, an improvement in the EBITDA margin compared with Q3 2016, and an additional quarter with a strong free cash flow before interest which totaled NIS 202 million.

The increase in CAPEX in the quarter mainly reflected the acceleration of the Company's fiber project, which enables the Company to offer advanced services based on an independent fixed-line infrastructure both to the residential market and the business market, as well as the entrance to the TV market.

In the third quarter the Company early adopted the new International Financial Reporting Standard 15 ("IFRS 15"), retroactively as from January 1, 2017 (the standard is effective from January 1, 2018, earlier application is permitted). The total increase in operating profit and profit for the first three quarters of 2017 amounted to NIS 51 million and NIS 39 million, respectively. The increase in the operating profit and profit for the third quarter 2017 alone amounted to NIS 19 million and NIS 15 million, respectively. The increase is mainly a result of costs capitalization of obtaining contracts with customers (part of payroll expenses and selling commissions).

The financial steps which we executed in the past months, including among others, the early repayments of loans in an amount of approximately NIS 0.9 billion and the raising of a new traded bond series, are reflected in the significant decline in finance expenses compared to Q3 2016. The financial steps, together with the strong free cash flow presented by the Company in the current quarter, resulted in a decline in net debt to below NIS 1 billion - to NIS 887 million."

The increase results mainly from higher cellular seasonal roaming revenues

Q3 2017 include expenses related to the launch of the Company's TV services

Q2 2017 was the last quarter for which the Company recorded NIS 54 million income with respect to the settlement agreement with Orange. This was partially offset by an increase in service revenues and an increase in gross profit from equipment

Adjusted free cash flow (before interest payments)

* Figures include the impact of IFRS15 retroactive implementation as from beginning of 2017.

Cellular Post-Paid Subscribers (end of period, thousands)

Cellular Pre-Paid Subscribers

(end of period, thousands)

Monthly Average Revenue per Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS)

Key Financial Results

Key Operating Indicators

Partner Consolidated Results

652

-3%

216

-7%

(42)

(53)

826

-3%

514

-3%

194

-12%

(42)

(53)

666

-5%

138

-1%

22

+83%

160

+6%

74

+106%

18

-36%

92

+44%

189

+21%

50

-22%

239

+9%

Financial Review

In Q3 2017, total revenues were NIS 826 million (US$ 234 million), a decrease of 3% from NIS 849 million in Q3 2016.

Service revenues in Q3 2017 totaled NIS 666 million (US$ 189 million), a decrease of 5% from NIS 698 million in Q3 2016.

Service revenues for the cellular segment in Q3 2017 totaled NIS 514 million (US$ 146 million), a decrease of 3% from NIS 531 million in Q3 2016. The decrease was mainly the result of the continued price erosion of cellular services (both Post-Paid and Pre-Paid) due to the continued competitive market conditions.

Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in Q3 2017 totaled NIS 194 million (US$ 55 million), a decrease of 12% from NIS 220 million in Q3 2016. The decrease reflected the continuing decrease in revenues from international calls as well as other fixed line services.

Equipment revenues in Q3 2017 totaled NIS 160 million (US$ 45 million), an increase of 6% from NIS 151 million in Q3 2016, largely reflecting a change in product mix.

Gross profit from equipment sales in Q3 2017 was NIS 43 million (US$ 12 million), compared with NIS 28 million in Q3 2016, an increase of 54%, mainly reflecting higher profit margins from sales due to a change in the product mix.

Total operating expenses ('OPEX') totaled NIS 477 million (US$ 135 million) in Q3 2017, a decrease of 16% or NIS 93 million from Q3 2016. The decrease mainly reflected a decline in expenses related to the cellular network, the implementation of the International Financial Reporting Standard 15 ("IFRS 15"), a nonrecurring decrease in site-rental expenses as well as a decrease in other expenses reflecting the impact of various efficiency measures undertaken as part of a long-term plan to reduce the Company's cost base, partially offset by additional expenses relating to the Company's TV services which were launched in June 2017. Including depreciation and amortization expenses and other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation), OPEX in Q3 2017 decreased by 14% compared with Q3 2016.

Operating profit for Q3 2017 was NIS 92 million (US$ 26 million), an increase of 44% compared with NIS 64 million in Q3 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2017 totaled NIS 239 million (US$ 68 million), an increase of 9% from NIS 220 million in Q3 2016. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2017 was 29% compared with 26% in Q3 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 189 million (US$ 54 million), in Q3 2017, an increase of 21% from NIS 156 million in Q3 2016, reflecting the decrease in OPEX (as explained above) and the increase in gross profit from equipment sales partially offset by the decrease in service revenues and despite the fact that Q3 2017 was the first quarter (since Q2 2015) in which the Company did not record any income with respect to the settlement agreement regarding the Orange brand. As a percentage of total cellular segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment in Q3 2017 was 29% compared with 23% in Q3 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 50 million (US$ 14 million) in Q3 2017, a decrease of 22% from NIS 64 million in Q3 2016, reflecting the decrease in service revenues, partially offset by the decrease in OPEX and the increase in gross profit from equipment sales. As a percentage of total fixed-line segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment in Q3 2017 was 23%, compared with 28% in Q3 2016.

Finance costs, net in Q3 2017 were NIS 15 million (US$ 4 million), a decrease of 50% compared with NIS 30 million in Q3 2016. The decrease largely reflects lower interest expenses due to the lower level of debt as a result of early repayments made in June and July 2017 as well as regular maturities, in addition to lower linkage expenses due to a lower CPI level.

Income taxes for Q3 2017 were NIS 23 million (US$ 7 million), compared with NIS 15 million in Q3 2016.

Profit in Q3 2017 was NIS 54 million (US$ 15 million), compared with a profit of NIS 19 million in Q3 2016, an increase of 184%.

Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during Q3 2017, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.32 (US$ 0.09), compared to basic earnings per share of NIS 0.12 in Q3 2016.

Cellular Segment Operational Review

At the end of Q3 2017, the Company's cellular subscriber base (including mobile data and 012 Mobile subscribers) was approximately 2.68 million including approximately 2.31 million Post-Paid subscribers or 86% of the base, and approximately 371 thousand Pre-Paid subscribers, or 14% of the subscriber base.

During the third quarter of 2017, the cellular subscriber base increased by approximately 15 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base increased by approximately 33 thousand subscribers, while the Pre-Paid subscriber base declined by approximately 18 thousand subscribers.

The quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q3 2017 was 9.3%, compared with 9.7% in Q3 2016.

Total cellular market share (based on the number of subscribers) at the end of Q3 2017 was estimated to be approximately 26%, unchanged from Q3 2016.

The monthly Average Revenue per User ("ARPU") for cellular subscribers in Q3 2017 was NIS 64 (US$ 18), a decrease of 3% from NIS 66 in Q3 2016. The decrease mainly reflected the continued price erosion in key cellular services due to the persistent competition in the cellular market.

Funding and Investing Review

In Q3 2017, Adjusted Free Cash Flow totaled NIS 202 million (US$ 57 million), a decrease of 6% from NIS 215 million in Q3 2016. Excluding the impact of the NIS 35 million payment received from Hot Mobile in Q3 2016, Adjusted Free Cash Flow increased by 12%.

Cash generated from operations increased by 21% to NIS 306 million (US$ 87 million) in Q3 2017 from NIS 253 million in Q3 2016. The increase mainly reflected the increase in Adjusted EBITDA and the smaller decrease in operating assets and liabilities.

Cash capital expenditures ('CAPEX payments'), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 105 million (US$ 30 million) in Q3 2017, an increase of 139% from NIS 44 million in Q3 2016. The increase mainly reflected the impact of the implementation of IFRS 15 (capitalization of part of payroll and selling commission expenses) and the increase in investments related to fiber deployment and TV services.

The level of Net Debt at the end of Q3 2017 amounted to NIS 887 million (US$ 251 million), compared with NIS 1,768 million at the end of Q3 2016.

Business Developments

The Company's Board of Directors approved on November 20, 2017 the appointment of Mr. Tomer Bar Zeev as a member to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Tomer Bar Zeev was nominated by S.B. Israel Telecom Ltd., the Company's principal shareholder. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and applicable law, Mr. Bar Zeev shall serve in office until the coming Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Bar Zeev is the founder and CEO of ironSource since 2010, a leading digital content company that offers monetization and distribution solutions for app developers, software developers, mobile carriers, and device manufacturers. Mr. Bar Zeev holds a BA in computer science from IDC Herziliya.

An active investor in other technology startups, Mr. Bar Zeev has a deep understanding of companies in the telecommunication and technology fields..

Regulatory Developments

In August 2015, the Ministry of Communications' regulation regarding access to Bezeq's passive infrastructure came into force. The purpose of this regulation is to allow other licensees to use Bezeq's passive infrastructure (such as ducts, manholes, poles, boxes etc.) in order to deploy their own high speed fiber optical cables. According to the Ministry's temporary instructions at the time (which was in force until November 1, 2015), any work inside Bezeq's passive infrastructure was to be performed by Bezeq's employees. Although the interim period has since passed, the Ministry of Communications did not effectively enforce its abovementioned decision on Bezeq.

Following the enactment of the Economic Program Law for the years 2017-2018 (which set Bezeq's obligation to allow access to its passive infrastructure into law), Bezeq has begun to partially observe its duty to provide access to its passive infrastructures. Bezeq has deployed several fiber optic cables for licensees using its own personnel.

On October 19, 2017, the Ministry of Communications instructed Bezeq to allow other domestic operators (including Partner) to deploy fiber optic cables with their own contractors (without the need for the use of Bezeq personnel). This change has the potential to substantially increase the speed of deployment of Partner's fiber infrastructure.

IFRS 15

In the third quarter of 2017 the Company early adopted (the standard is effective from January 1, 2018, earlier application is permitted), as from January 1, 2017 (the transition date), IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which outlines a single comprehensive model of accounting for revenue arising from contracts with customers and supersedes IAS 18, Revenue, and IAS 11, Construction contracts (the "previous standards"). The model includes five steps for analyzing transactions so as to determine when to recognize revenue and at what amount:

1) Identifying the contract with the customer.

2) Identifying separate performance obligations in the contract.

3) Determining the transaction price.

4) Allocating the transaction price to separate performance obligations.

5) Recognizing revenue when the performance obligations are satisfied.

In accordance with the model, the Company recognizes revenue when the customer obtains control over the goods or services. Revenue is based on the consideration that the Company expects to receive for the transfer of the goods or services promised to the customer, excluding amounts collected on behalf of third parties, and where collection is probable.

The Company applied IFRS 15 using the cumulative effect approach as from the transition date, without a restatement of comparative figures. As part of the initial implementation of IFRS 15, the Company has chosen to apply the expedients in the transitional provisions, according to which the cumulative effect approach is applied only for contracts not yet complete at the transition date, and therefore there is no change in the accounting treatment for contracts completed at the transition date. The Company also applied the practical expedient of examining the aggregate effect of contracts changes that occurred before the transition date, instead of examining each change separately. Contracts that are renewed on a monthly basis and may be cancelled by the customer at any time, without penalty, were considered completed contracts at the transition date. The cumulative effect as of the transition date was immaterial and did not affect the financial statements.

The application of IFRS 15 did not have a material effect on the measurement and timing of the Company's revenue in the reporting period, compared to the provisions of the previous standards.

The main effect of the Company's application of IFRS 15 is the accounting treatment for the incremental costs of obtaining contracts with customers, which in accordance with IFRS 15, are recognized as assets when the costs are incremental to obtaining the contracts, and it is probable that the Company will recover these costs, instead of recognizing these costs in the statement of income as incurred. IFRS 15 also determines that direct costs of fulfilling a contract which the Company can specifically identify and which produce or improve the Company's resources that are used for its future performance obligation (and it is probable that the Company will recover these costs) are recognized as assets (the incremental and direct costs together: "contract costs"). Contract costs that were recognized as assets are presented in the statements of cash flows as part of cash flows used in investing activities.

Direct commissions paid to resellers and sales employees for sales and upgrades, are recognized as an asset for obtaining a contract instead of an expense in the statement of income. The assets are amortized in accordance with the expected service period (mainly over 2 to 3 years), using the portfolio approach.

For the effect of IFRS 15 on the financial reports, see also the section, 'Effect of IFRS15 implementation' in this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this report. These measures are not financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Further, the measures may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results nor are meant to be predictive of potential future results.

Non-GAAP Measure

Most Comparable IFRS Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA*

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

Adjusted EBITDA:

Profit (Loss)

add

Income tax expenses,

Finance costs, net,

Depreciation and amortization expenses (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges), Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation)

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%):

Adjusted EBITDA

divided by

Total revenues

Adjusted Free Cash Flow**

Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Cash flows from operating activities

deduct

Cash flows from investing activities

add

Short-term investment in (proceeds from) deposits

Cash flows from operating activities

deduct

Cash flows from investing activities

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX)

Total Operating Expenses:

Cost of service revenues

add

Selling and marketing expenses

add

General and administrative expenses

deduct

Depreciation and amortization expenses,

Other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation)

Sum of:

Cost of service revenues,

Selling and marketing expenses,

General and administrative expenses

Net Debt:

Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings

add

Notes payable

add

Borrowings from banks and others

deduct

Cash and cash equivalents

deduct

Short-term deposits

Sum of:

Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings,

Notes payable ,

Borrowings from banks and others

* Adjusted EBITDA is fully comparable with EBITDA measure which was provided in reports for prior periods. **Adjusted Free Cash Flow measure is fully comparable to Free Cash Flow measure which was provided in reports for prior periods.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

New Israeli Shekels

Convenience translation into U.S. Dollars

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

New Israeli Shekels

Convenience translation into U.S. Dollars

(Audited)

Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.01

par value: authorized - December 31, 2016

and September 30, 2017 - 235,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding -

Treasury shares, at cost

December 31, 2016 - **3,603,578 shares

September 30, 2017 - **3,296,619 shares

* Net of treasury shares. ** Including, restricted shares in amount of 2,008,584 and 2,061,201 as of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 respectively held by trustee under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, such shares will become outstanding upon completion of vesting conditions.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Convenience translation into U.S. dollars

9 month period ended September 30

3 month period ended September 30

9 month period ended September 30,

3 month period ended September 30,

expenses

Income with respect to settlement agreement with Orange

(in thousands)

* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Convenience translation into U.S. dollars

9 month period ended September 30,

3 month period ended September 30,

9 month period ended September 30,

3 month period ended September 30,

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

for the period, net of income tax

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

for

consolidation

segment

segment

for

consolidation

1,487

465

13

115

(128)

(162)

428

54

1,928

634

(128)

(162)

1,093

443

1,536

1,721

114

14

(128)

(162)

342

38

380

1,549

495

(128)

(162)

379

139

518

268

67

335

Income with respect to settlement

agreement with Orange

108

108

163

23

1

24

242

73

315

Adjusted EBITDA

327

100

17

586

173

Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted

EBITDA to profit for the period

759

(427)

(448)

(92)

(82)

(59)

(44)

(17)

(37)

164

59

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

for

consolidation

segment

segment

for

consolidation

510

156

666

4

38

(42)

138

22

160

652

216

(42)

826

358

150

508

38

4

(42)

102

15

117

498

169

(42)

625

154

47

201

87

29

116

Income with respect to settlement

agreement with Orange

55

7

*

7

74

18

92

Adjustments to presentation of segment

Adjusted EBITDA

109

32

6

189

50

Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted

EBITDA to profit for the period

239

220

(141)

(143)

(15)

30))

(23)

(15)

(6)

13))

54

19

* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation. (2) Adjusted EBITDA as reviewed by the CODM represents Earnings Before Interest (finance costs, net), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges) and Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation). Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of the Group's historic operating results nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The usage of the term "Adjusted EBITDA" is to highlight the fact that the Amortization includes amortization of deferred expenses - right of use and amortization of employee share based compensation and impairment charges; it is fully comparable to EBITDA information which has been previously provided for prior periods. (3) Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

New Israeli Shekels

Convenience translation into U.S. Dollars

9 months ended September 30,

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

(97)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

(80)

INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Appendix - Cash generated from operations and supplemental information

New Israeli Shekels

Convenience translation into U.S. Dollars

Deferred income with respect to settlement

agreement with Orange

* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

At September 30, 2017 and 2016, trade and other payables include NIS 102 million ($29 million) and NIS 96 million, respectively, in respect of acquisition of intangible assets and property and equipment; payments in respect thereof are presented in cash flows from investing activities.

These balances are recognized in the cash flow statements upon payment.

Effect of IFRS15 implementation:

The tables below summarize the effects on the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at September 30, 2017 and on the interim condensed consolidated statements of income and cash flows for the nine and three months periods ended as of the same date.

Effect of change on interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

Previous accounting policy

Effect of change

According to IFRS15

Costs to obtain contracts recognized in intangible assets, net - non-current assets

Effect of change on interim condensed consolidated statement of income:

Previous accounting policy

Effect of change

According to IFRS15

Previous accounting policy

Effect of change

According to IFRS15

Effect of change on interim condensed consolidated statement cash flows:

Previous accounting policy

Effect of change

According to IFRS15

Previous accounting policy

Effect of change

According to IFRS15

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

New Israeli Shekels

Convenience translation into U.S. Dollars

Convenience translation into U.S. Dollars

9 months

period ended September 30,

9 months

period ended September 30,

3 months

period ended

September 30,

3 months

period ended September 30,

9 months

period ended

September 30,

3 months

period ended

September 30,

451

192

201

128

55

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX)

New Israeli Shekels

Convenience translation into U.S. Dollars

Convenience translation into U.S. Dollars

9 months

period ended September 30,

9 months

period ended September 30,

3 months

period ended

September 30,

3 months

period ended September 30,

9 months

period ended

September 30,

3 months

period ended

September 30,

1,754

(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation

Key Financial and Operating Indicators (unaudited) *

Q3' 15

Q4' 15

Q1' 16

Q2' 16

Q3' 16

Q4' 16

Q1' 17

Q2' 17

Q3' 17

84

* See footnote 2 regarding use of non-GAAP measures. ** Figures include impact of IFRS15 retroactive implementation as from beginning of 2017.

Disclosure for notes holders as of September 30, 2017

Information regarding the notes series issued by the Company, in million NIS

Original issuance date

Principal on the date of issuance

Principal repayment dates

Interest repayment dates

Linkage

Trustee contact details

Principal book value

Linked principal book value

Interest accumulated in books

Market value

24.02.11*

444

+

CPI

Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.

Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553.

04.05.11*

146

(MAKAM+1.2%)

Variable interest MAKAM (2)

Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553.

04.05.11*

535

Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel Aviv.Tel:03- 6374355.

(1)

Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.

Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553.

(1) In July 2017, the Company issued Series F Notes in a principal amount of NIS 255 million. Regarding Series F Notes, the Company is required to comply with a financial covenant that the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA shall not exceed 5. Compliance will be examined and reported on a quarterly basis. For the definitions of Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDA see 'Use of non-GAAP measures' section above. For the purpose of the covenant, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the sum total for the last 12 month period, excluding adjustable one-time items. As of September 30, 2017, the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 1.0. Additional stipulations regarding Series F Notes are as follows: shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 400 million; the Company shall not create floating liens subject to certain terms; the Company has the right for early redemption under certain conditions; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.5% in the case of a two-notch downgrade in the Notes rating and an additional annual interest of 0.25% for each further single-notch downgrade, up to a maximum additional interest of 1%; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.25% during a period in which there is a breach of the financial covenant. The Company has additional financial covenants regarding its borrowings from financial institutions. See note 15 to the Company's 2016 annual financial statements. In the reporting period, the Company was in compliance with all financial covenants and obligations and no cause for early repayment occurred. In September 2017, the Company entered into an agreement with Israeli institutional investors to issue in December 2018, in the framework of a private placement, additional Series F notes, in an aggregate principal amount of NIS 150 million. S&P Maalot has rated the additional deferred issuance with an 'ilA+' rating. For additional details see the Company's press releases dated September 13 and 17, 2017. (2) 'MAKAM' is a variable interest based on the yield of 12 month government bonds issued by the government of Israel. The interest rate is updated on a quarterly basis. (*) On these dates additional Notes of the series were issued. The information in the table refers to the full series.

Disclosure for Notes holders as of September 30, 2017 (cont.)

Notes Rating Details*

Rating Company

Rating as of 30.09.2017 and 22.11.2017 (1)

Rating assigned upon issuance of the Series

Recent date of rating as of 30.09.2017 and 22.11.2017

Additional ratings between the original issuance date and the recent date of rating (2)

10/2010, 09/2012,

12/2012, 06/2013,

07/2014, 07/2015,

07/2016, 07/2017

ilAA-/Negative, ilAA-/Watch Neg,

ilAA-/Negative, ilAA-/Stable,

ilAA-/Stable, ilA+/Stable,

ilA+/Stable, ilA+/Stable

(1) In July 2017, S&P Maalot affirmed the Company's rating of "ilA+/Stable".

(2) For details regarding the rating of the notes see the S&P Maalot report dated July 2, 2017 and July 27, 2017.

* A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of September 30, 2017

a. Notes issued to the public by the Company and held by the public, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).

Gross interest payments (without deduction of tax)

ILS linked to CPI

ILS not linked to CPI

b. Private notes and other non-bank credit, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).

Gross interest payments (without deduction of tax)

ILS linked to CPI

ILS not linked to CPI

c. Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial data - None.

d. Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data - None.

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of September 30, 2017 (cont.)

e. Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).

Gross interest payments (without deduction of tax)

ILS linked to CPI

ILS not linked to CPI

f. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS) - 50,000 (Guarantees on behalf of an associate, without expiration date). g. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding the Company's data presented in section f above - None. h. Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes of all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d above - None. i. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company or a controlling shareholder and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder - None. j. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company, and balances of notes offered by the Company held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company - None. k. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated companies and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the consolidated companies - None.