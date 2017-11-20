CTA Earns US Department of Commerce Endorsement for CES Asia 2018

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that the United States Department of Commerce (USDOC) has granted Trade Fair Certification for CES Asia 2018.

This certification is a formal federal endorsement of CES Asia as a recognized opportunity to showcase U.S. products and services. It is granted by the USDOC, which will provide promotional outreach to expand U.S. exhibitor participation. Trade Fair Certification also benefits buyers and companies that seek to import products and technology from the United States.

Owned and produced by CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 will run from June 13-15, in Shanghai, China.

"This recertification and endorsement - for the third year in a row - reflects the value and quality of CES Asia, the region's premier tech show," said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES, and corporate business strategy, CTA. "We work hard to bring a curated group of exhibitors to the show. USDOC's partnership over the years has been integral to that mission."

"As we gear up for 2018, USDOC's efforts to expand and promote the show among U.S. exhibitors will be more valuable than ever."

The Trade Fair Certification creates public-private partnerships to increase U.S. exports and to expand U.S. participation in international tradeshows. Benefits include the USDOC's official endorsement, promotional support, recruitment efforts and show-related services. It also signals federal confidence in the market where U.S. firms will be selling their products and services.

CES Asia 2018 is expected to cover 42,000 gross square meters (21,000 net square meters) of exhibit space with more than 500 exhibiting companies. Total attendance is projected to reach 40,000, including 1,200 members of the media. More than 200 companies are already slated to exhibit including 3M, Allwinner, ANTVR, ARM Ecosystem Accelerator, Audio-Technica, Carl Zeiss, Continental, Digital China, Fossil/Misfit, Garmin, Gibson Brands, Haier, Huawei, Hyundai, Libratone, LifeProof, Monster, NavInfo, Onkyo, OtterBox, Segway, Soling, Suning, Voxx and Wacom.

Registration for CES Asia 2018 will open in January 2018. For the latest show news, information, photos, b-roll and more, visit CESAsia.com.

Note to Editors:

High-definition video b-roll from CES Asia is available for easy download on CESAsia.com. Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1 or J-2 visa. For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

