U.S. Cellular Announces Winner of 2017 Most Valuable Coach Program

Today, U.S. Cellular announced the winning coach of the company's Most Valuable Coach program, selected out of thousands of nominated coaches around the country. Coach Luis Ayala of Foxcroft Academy in Dover Foxcroft, Maine received a $50,000 donation and chose to give "every penny" to the Foxcroft Academy Athletic Department. Coach Ayala also receives a trip to Orlando, Fla., for an on field recognition at the Under Armour High School All America Game on Jan. 4, 2018.

"We congratulate Coach Ayala on the well-deserved title of Most Valuable Coach. Coach Ayala has had a profound impact on the community, as well as his student athletes," said Grant Leech, vice president of brand marketing at U.S. Cellular. "This year's nominees show that great coaches go beyond the game and help shape young men and women to be the best leaders, teammates and people they can be. It is clear that Coach Ayala embraces this mentality, and we are honored to celebrate him."

Coach Ayala has coached varsity soccer and wrestling at Foxcroft Academy for the past eighteen years in addition to local youth soccer teams, travel teams and K-12 wrestling teams. He has been voted Conference and State Coach of the Year four times and has amassed more than 400 wins. Coach Ayala was nominated for the Most Valuable Coach program for leading by example, fundraising for the youth wrestling program, and passionately teaching life lessons that extend far beyond the soccer field and wrestling mat.

U.S. Cellular's Most Valuable Coach program began on Aug. 22 and gave people the opportunity to nominate, vote and honor their favorite high school coaches. A panel of judges including Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Kurt Warner, helped determine the Most Valuable Coach. Along with the online public voting, which counted as twenty percent of the final score, the judging panel evaluated the Final 15 coaches based on their leadership qualities and the positive impact they have had on their community, school and players.

For more information, please visit TheMostValuableCoach.com.

