Zayo Recognized for Board Diversity

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) received national and regional recognition last week for gender balance on its board of directors. With four women on its nine member board, Zayo's board is more than 40 percent female, which puts Zayo in the top echelon of companies nationwide.

The Women's Forum of New York, the city's premier organization of women leaders, recognized Zayo as one of 43 companies on the S&P500 and Fortune 1000 meeting this threshold at "Breakfast of Corporate Champions" event. Held November 14, the breakfast brought together corporate leaders and media personalities to recognize the nation's leaders.

On November 15, the Women's Leadership Foundation, a Colorado organization that works to place women on corporate and community boards, recognized Zayo with the Corporate Salute award. Zayo is one of five public companies in Colorado with four or more women on its boards.

"Zayo is committed to building a durable and impactful company, and developing a diverse and talented team is essential to this long-term journey," said Dan Caruso, Zayo's chairman and CEO. "All of our board members, including our four women, bring deep experience, strong credentials and unique perspectives. The diversity of backgrounds and gender makes our board strong."

Zayo's women board members include Cathy Morris, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Arrow Electronics; Nina Richardson, managing director of Three Rivers Energy and former COO of GoPro; Linda Rottenberg, co-founder and CEO of Endeavor and author of the book "Crazy is a Compliment"; and Emily White, former COO of Snapchat.

"We are committed to extending diversity throughout our organization," added Andrew Crouch, Zayo's president and COO. "Though we are proud of what we've accomplished to date, further progress across multiple dimensions of diversity remains a priority."

For more information about Zayo, please visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.