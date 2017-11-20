Get the Latest Smartphones Free During Black Friday Weekend at U.S. Cellular

Wireless shoppers looking for the best deal on an unlimited data plan and a Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone 8, LG G6 or Moto Z Force need to visit uscellular.com or their local U.S. Cellular store this week. From Nov. 22 Nov. 27, the company is offering these smartphones for free with an unlimited data plan and qualifying smartphone turn in or for just $10 a month with an unlimited data plan and no smartphone turn in. The company's unlimited plans start as low as $40 per line month for four lines, so holiday shoppers at U.S. Cellular will experience the best value in wireless.

"We know that the noise and anticipation surrounding Black Friday can be overwhelming, so we are making it easy by having amazing deals on all of the hottest items in one place," said Grant Leech, vice president of brand marketing at U.S. Cellular. "Plus, when you have a smartphone from U.S. Cellular, you can feel confident that you have a network that keeps up with your lifestyle and works whenever and wherever you need it - in the middle of anywhere."

Deal seekers can also find great prices on the latest connected home, audio and entertainment products this weekend, including $50 off Google Home, 30 percent off LG Tones and 30 percent off Parrot Drones. Plus, with U.S. Cellular's recently introduced Accessories Installment Pricing, customers who purchase at least $120 in accessories can conveniently pay for them on their bill over 12 months, $0 down and interest free.

The holidays are also a great time to refer friends and family to U.S. Cellular, and if a current customer refers a friend and they activate a smartphone on a Total Plan, they both will receive $50. U.S. Cellular's Total Plans with No Hidden Fees - no activation fees, no monthly device connection charges, no phone upgrade fees and no data overage fees - include unlimited talk and text with buckets of 2GB, 6GB and unlimited data, along with family discounts that reward customers when they add additional lines.

Latest smartphones free promotional pricing is on base model only and requires smartphone turn-in of iPhone 6 or Samsung Galaxy S6 or better or LG G6, V20, or V30 in working condition and undamaged, Device Protection+ and comes via a monthly bill credit on a 30-mo. installment plan plus a $100 U.S. Cellular promo card. Total Plans: Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details.

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the third time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power's twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.