InfoVista Boosts European Sales Team with New SVP Appointment

PARIS &InfoVista, the leading provider of network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced the appointment of James Bristow as Senior Vice President, Sales for Europe, covering the whole of InfoVista's enterprise and communications service provider portfolio. James will help propel InfoVista's sales activities in the European region and will become a key member of the leadership team, as InfoVista seeks to strengthen its regional sales organization.

James is an accomplished sales leader with a long history of managing and developing high performance teams, spanning multiple geographies. He brings a deep background in cloud, infrastructure and SaaS solutions to InfoVista, gained from long exposure to enterprise and service provider markets.

Prior to joining InfoVista, James had gained more than 25 years of experience in selling communications software, infrastructure and services, through a range of direct sales, indirect channels and strategic partnerships. He has held senior positions in industry leaders such as Broadsoft, Juniper Networks and Alcatel Enterprise, as well as startup organizations, across the EMEA, APAC and NA regions. With an MBA from Oxford Brookes University, James will bring a sharpened entrepreneurial focus to drive success in both strategic sales performance and the development of InfoVista's sales team.

Supporting Quote

Resources

About InfoVista

InfoVista is the leading provider of cost-effective network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world. Our award-winning offering empowers eighty percent of the world's largest communications service providers, top mobile network operators, leading global enterprises and regulatory bodies worldwide to ensure a high-quality user experience by achieving optimal network performance and guaranteeing business-critical application performance. InfoVista's expertise and innovations provide a new level of actionable network, application and customer intelligence, visibility and control across all services, all technologies, and all domains of both the fixed and mobile networks. Using our solutions, our customers deliver high-performing and differentiated services, plan and optimize networks to match application and service demands, benchmark their performance, and streamline network operations while keeping total cost of ownership as low as possible.