Partner Communications Announces Negotiations with Cellcom Re Potential Fiber Infrastructure Deployment and Right of Use Agreement

ROSH HA'Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company is holding negotiations with Cellcom Israel Ltd. ("Cellcom"), another Israeli telecommunications operator, regarding a potential long term cooperation agreement, for the deployment of a fiber optics infrastructure by both companies, whereby each party will be entitled to purchase from time to time, as per its needs and at its sole discretion, fiber optic infrastructure services (including Indefeasible Right of Use IRU) from the other party's present and or future fiber optics infrastructure in order to connect residential buildings throughout Israel ("Agreement"). The Agreement, if concluded and executed, will allow the companies to avoid duplicated future deployment, as well as allow the Company to accelerate the deployment rollout of the fiber optics infrastructure while reducing costs and improving its ability to provide quality services, for the benefit of the customers and the competition in the telecommunications market. At the same time, the Company is exploring other alternatives to accelerate its deployment of fiber infrastructure. The finalization of the Agreement is subject to further negotiations between the parties and if concluded, the execution of the Agreement will be subject to the required regulatory approvals.

Forward Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements, as this term is defined in Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "strive", "seek", "plan", "could", "may", "foresee", "target", "objective", "goal", declensions thereof and similar expressions typically convey forward-looking statements, but these words are not the only words that convey these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and projections regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements include the Company's expectations regarding the acceleration of the Company's deployment rollout of the fiber optics infrastructure, the reduction of costs and improvement of the Company's ability to provide quality services. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: (i) the uncertainty as to whether the negotiations will be concluded; (ii) that the required regulatory approvals will be received; (iii) that the Agreement will be executed; and (iv) that the Company will avoid duplicate future deployment. Furthermore, the effect of the Agreement on the Company's results of operations, if concluded and executed, is subject to the actual cooperation executed.

