NewVoiceMedia Named Most Innovative Tech Firm in Tech of the Year Awards

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has won a 2017 Tech of the Year Award, for Most Innovative Tech Firm.

Launched by monthly publication Corporate Vision this year, The Awards identify and showcase the most talented and forward-thinking individuals and businesses in the technology industry, and commend them for their efforts over recent months in terms of innovation, stellar customer service and industry-leading products and services. Winners were chosen through a combination of votes from Corporate Vision's network of industry partners and the magazine's own thorough in-house research process.

NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld technology is an intelligent, multi-tenant global cloud contact center and inside sales platform that joins up all communications channels and plugs straight into an organization's CRM platform for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, ContactWorld ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability. The company now serves more than 650 customers worldwide, including MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society.

The award win follows several recent victories for NewVoiceMedia including being named by Forbes as one of the world's top private cloud companies and honored in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100, an annual league table which ranks Britain's private technology, media and telecoms companies with the fastest-growing sales.

"These achievements underscore our commitment to offering the best possible technology on the market for driving more successful conversations for sales and service teams," said Dennis Fois, President and COO of NewVoiceMedia. "Our cloud contact center and inside sales platform is attracting some of the world's highest-growth businesses as we continue to drive innovation that transforms the way they connect with their customers and prospects."

