TV Plus Renews Commitment for Satellite Distribution Services on Premier Video Neighborhood Intelsat 19

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, confirmed a multi year satellite services agreement on Intelsat 19 with TV Plus, a Direct to Home television provider servicing diverse communities in Australia.

Under the previously referenced renewal agreement, TV Plus will use Ku-band satellite services on Intelsat 19 to deliver global content to local viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Located at 166° East, Intelsat 19 is a premier video neighborhood, reaching more than 37 million pay-tv subscribers. Intelsat is a leading DTH provider in the Asia-Pacific region, distributing content for media customers in Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, French Polynesia and New Caledonia.

"Intelsat's satellite services give us the foundation we need to innovate and stay ahead of our competitors by using the latest technologies to deliver the best viewing experience for our customers," said John Jeremic, Director at TV Plus. "We have worked with Intelsat for more than 10 years and have seen firsthand how its world-class video neighborhood has helped expand our audience reach. We're able to cost-efficiently add more channels to the platform and deliver more programming to our viewers while maintaining the same amount of satellite bandwidth."

"There is a lot of opportunity for diverse programming in the Asia-Pacific region, and consumers are demanding quicker access and more viewing options," said Terry Bleakley, Intelsat's Managing Director, Asia-Pacific Sales. "Working with TV Plus and building upon the strong relationship we've established over the past several years has given us a greater understanding of the demand and the type of cost-effective satellite services it needs to reach a broader audience, with more high-quality programming options."

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services, and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.