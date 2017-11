Netcracker's Converged Fixed and Mobile Revenue Management Solution Goes Live at Slovak Telekom

Netcracker Technology announced today that Slovak Telekom, the largest Slovak communications service provider, has gone live with Netcracker's converged Revenue Management solution for its residential and VSE SoHo customers. Netcracker's offering enables Slovak Telekom to manage all billing and rating processes for both fixed and mobile customers through a single, converged, end to end system.

As a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, Slovak Telekom offers fixed and mobile products and services to residential and enterprise customers across Slovakia.

Integrating its fixed and mobile billing operations onto a converged solution has enabled Slovak Telekom to reduce operating expenses and improve overall business agility by eliminating its reliance on multiple systems for mission-critical operations. Netcracker's comprehensive platform has also opened new opportunities for Slovak Telekom to create a more consolidated approach to billing and revenue management.

"Part of becoming a digital service provider means being able to deliver digital services to all of our customers without introducing complexities on the billing or experience side," said Branimir Maric, CTIO at Slovak Telekom. "Netcracker's converged solution has made us more agile by bringing together core capabilities onto a single, sophisticated system."

"Digital service providers must separate themselves from the need to juggle multiple solutions when handling mission-critical processes, which is a common challenge among traditional service providers," said Roni Levy, General Manager of Europe at Netcracker. "We are glad to help Slovak Telekom and other Deutsche Telekom affiliates streamline and simplify core processes in order to seamlessly deliver and monetize new digital services."

