American Tower Corporation and KIO Networks Announce the Closing of American Tower’s Acquisition of KIO’s Urban Telecommunications Assets in Mexico

American Tower Corporation (NYSE AMT) and KIO Networks announced today the closing of American Tower's acquisition of KIO Networks' subsidiary, which holds more than 50,000 concrete poles and approximately 2,100 route miles of fiber, primarily located in Mexico's key urban centers. The total cash consideration for the transaction is approximately $500 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments.

Hal Hess, American Tower's EVP and President, EMEA and Latin America, stated, "We are pleased to close this transaction, which we expect not only to enhance the value of our existing tower portfolio in Mexico, but also to better position American Tower to capture a larger share of future urban 4G network densification efforts and the eventual rollout of 5G."

Sergio Rosengaus, KIO Networks' Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are glad to announce the closing of a successful transaction between American Tower and KIO, which we believe will further enhance competition in the Mexican telecommunications environment and contribute to satisfying the growing demand for high-quality bandwidth services. We look forward to continue growing the telecommunications industry in Mexico hand in hand with American Tower."

Citigroup acted as American Tower's exclusive financial adviser and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Holland & Knight as its legal advisers.

Barclays acted as financial advisor for KIO Networks, with Santander providing valuation services. Gonzalez Calvillo S.C. acted as legal advisor.

About American Tower American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 149,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

About KIO Networks KIO Networks is Mexico's leading IT infrastructure service provider, offering a suite of customized services, specializing in managed IT infrastructure service solutions, colocation and cloud computing offerings. Headquartered in Mexico City, KIO's infrastructure network comprises data centers located across technology campuses in Mexico, Central America and Spain. For more information about KIO Networks, please visit www.kionetworks.com.

