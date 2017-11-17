The Boston Globe Names Integration Partners a Top Place to Work for 2017

Integration Partners has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 10th annual employee based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2017 issue is published online at Globe.com topplaces and in The Boston Globe Magazine on November 19.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them the best-their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Integration Partners was ranked #5 in the Medium Company category.

"Culture is something that has always been part of our DNA," said Bill Xydias, Marketing Director at Integration Partners. "We believe culture truly informs our customers' ongoing positive experience with our team."

"Our winning companies are all in on a secret," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "Treating employees well isn't that difficult, and the payoff -- increased morale, retention, and productivity -- is huge." The rankings in the Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 75,060 individuals at 334 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

About Integration Partners:

Integration Partners is a collaboration and networking services engineering firm specializing in solutions that are open, scalable and drive to greater productivity and competitiveness for our clients. Our solutions and services portfolio provides enterprises nationwide with Cloud, Security, Collaboration, Core Infrastructure and Managed Services. Integration Partners is a privately held company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties.