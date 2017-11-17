Monolith Software Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Federos LLC

Monolith Software, the leading provider of next generation, unified service management solutions for service providers, managed service providers, and financial services, will change its name to Federos LLC. This comprehensive rebranding reflects both new growth for the company as it continues to address evolving market opportunity and integrates assets from its previously announced purchase of TDB Fusion Group. In time, the name of related companies, Monolith Technology Holdings, LLC and Monolith Software Services UK Ltd., will be changed to include Federos as well.

Monolith Software's AssureNow unified service assurance platform has been rebranded Assure1™ and the Federos unified service manager software is now named Fusion1™.

The rebranding reinforces the company's investment in innovation and provides an opportunity to remain unique in the marketplace. The introduction of a new logo and website carry the company into the future and better transmits its value proposition and customer commitment.

"Our corporate and product rebranding enables us to identify more closely with the service provider and enterprise markets to provide agile, transformative industry solutions," said David Knight, CEO at Federos LLC. "Operating under Federos LLC will continue to provide a high-value customer experience, enabling our customers to reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services, and enhance customer experience."

Federos LLC provides integrated end-to-end service assurance, business process workflow and advanced visualization of service desk, inventory, provisioning, and billing systems, as well as private and public clouds to support the transformation of carrier and enterprise networks. Its next generation service assurance solutions unify fault, performance, topology, and service level management in a single scalable platform. They enable dynamic integration with legacy network management tools and improve the management of services across cloud, physical, and virtual service delivery infrastructures as well as hybrid and disparate operating systems.

About Federos Assure1™ and Fusion1™

Federos Assure1™ and Fusion1™ software provides a next generation, service assurance solution that unifies fault, performance, topology, and service level management in a single scalable platform. Built on a single codebase, our multi-tenant Assure1 platform uses an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization, and reporting. Leading telecommunications, managed service providers and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, and Tele2, use Federos to unify and simplify their infrastructure management, and consolidate disparate and legacy tools onto a single platform to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services, and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit www.federos.com.