Infiniti’s Competitor Mapping Solution Helps a Leading Telecom Industry Client to Remove Service Bottlenecks

Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their recent competitor mapping study on the telecom industry. A renowned service provider in the telecom industry wanted to leverage technologies to improve the prevailing service offerings in the telecom industry. The client also wanted to profile their competitors and remove potential service bottlenecks. Additionally, the client wanted to position their services better and improve their business performance.

According to the competitor mapping experts at Infiniti, "The telecom industry is shifting toward a more service-oriented model due to the presence of numerous competitors. Leading businesses in the telecom industry are relying on competitor mapping to gain an in-depth understanding of the organization's weakness and strengths as compared to the competitors."

The global telecommunications market is experiencing major transformations due to ongoing innovations and developments. The market for telecommunication is expected to grow, as everyday life is increasingly dependent on telecom products and services. The rising number of competitors in the telecom industry is forcing the players in the industry to adopt competitor mapping solutions.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to gauge the strategic plans of the competitors and stay ahead in the competition. The client was able to assess the supply and demand of the services in the market. Additionally, the client was able to conduct a SWOT analysis and understand their market plans and anticipate and mitigate potential risks.

