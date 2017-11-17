Edgewater Networks Announces Partnership with Mia Distribution to Serve Australia and New Zealand Markets

Edgewater Networks, the leader in Network Edge Orchestration, announced today its partnership with Mia Distribution, a value added distributor serving resellers in Australia and New Zealand. Through this partnership, Mia Distribution will expand the reach of Edgewater Networks' cloud based EdgeView Service Control Center and the EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges that feature call quality monitoring, security, traffic shaping, and zero touch provisioning.

"The Australia and New Zealand markets are experiencing rapid growth, which presents challenges to service providers to maintain efficiencies and quality in their deployments. Mia Distribution's position as a leading distributor in Australia and New Zealand of VoIP solutions and phone systems is a great fit for our Network Edge Orchestration platform that delivers hybrid cloud/edge solutions to monitor, secure, and optimize service quality for voice and data," said Dave Norman, CEO of Edgewater Networks. "We look forward to working with Mia Distribution and its resellers to deliver a high-quality voice and data experience to their customers."

Edgewater Networks' entire Network Edge Orchestration platform is seamlessly interoperable with the IP phones carried by Mia Distribution, including Polycom and Yealink.

"Mia Distribution is excited to be working with Edgewater Networks, a market leader in unified communications," commented Matt Milne, Sales and Product Manager at Mia Distribution. "Edgewater Networks' Core to Edge solutions bring an incredible value to our channel partners."

About Edgewater Networks

Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networks solutions to simplify customer premise configurations for quick and smooth installations, reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView Service Control Center, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, and the QuickConnect Interoperability Lab. To learn more, please visit www.edgewaternetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.

About Mia Distribution

Born out of the desire to fulfill a rapidly changing telecommunication space, Mia Distribution found its beginning as PABX Warehouse - Australia, a local telecommunications peripheral distributor. Fast gaining notoriety as an efficient one-stop shop with a complete product offering, it wasn't long before some of the industry's leading vendors sought local knowledge, strategic vision and market understanding to partner with one of the region's fastest growing telecommunications distributors. Please visit www.miadistribution.com.au to learn more.