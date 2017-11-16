AT&T Reiterates Commitment to Step Up U.S. Investment if Competitive Tax Rate Enacted

In recognition of today's vote by the House of Representatives to pass the first meaningful tax reform in decades, AT&T today reiterated its commitment to invest an additional $1 billion in the United States in 2018 if the House bill is signed into law.

"A permanent corporate tax rate of 20% will stimulate domestic investment and create jobs for hard working Americans. If this bill becomes law, we'll increase our investment in 2018 to accelerate our fiber deployment to bring high speed internet to more U.S. homes and businesses."

"I appreciate the commitment and hard work by the House, Speaker Ryan and Chairman Brady to implement tax reform that will spur economic growth in the United States," said Randall Stephenson, AT&T Chairman and CEO.

Since 2012, AT&T* has invested more in the United States than any other public company.1 Based on research, every $1 billion in capital invested in the telecom industry creates about 7,000 jobs for American workers.

1 Between 2012 and 2016, AT&T's total investment in the United States, including capital investment and acquisitions of spectrum and wireless operations, was nearly $135 billion - more than any other public company.