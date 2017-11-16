LG Applauds FCC Adoption of Next Gen TV Standard

Digital television pioneer LG Electronics applauded today's adoption by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of key elements of the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard for voluntary implementation of Next Gen TV.

"This is a seminal moment for Next Gen TV," said Dr. Jong G. Kim, senior vice president at LG Electronics, which developed core technologies behind the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard. "FCC approval of the flexible, extensible new ATSC 3.0 standard will unleash an innovation revolution, marrying broadband and broadcasting to deliver a range of new services for consumers," said Kim, who also serves as President of the Zenith R&D Lab.

Technologies developed by LG, along with its U.S. R&D lab Zenith, are included in all three major layers of the ATSC 3.0 standard. LG contributions are in the majority of the A/322 Physical Layer Standard adopted by the FCC, including the scrambler, forward error correction, bit interleaver, mapper, time interleaver, OFDM framer, frequency interleaver, pilots, reserved tones, and guard interval functions.

LG drew parallels between today's FCC action and the Commission's adoption of the original digital TV broadcast standard (ATSC 1.0) on Christmas Eve 1996, which laid the foundation for ubiquitous digital HDTV transmission and robust business throughout the television industry. "Regulations adopted by the FCC usher in another exciting new era for broadcasters and manufacturers and especially for American TV viewers," said John I. Taylor, senior vice president, public affairs, LG Electronics USA.

Expected to redefine TV broadcasting for decades to come, the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard is designed to deliver 4K Ultra HD and immersive audio, robust reception on mobile devices and improved spectrum efficiency. The increased payload capacity of the physical layer combined with HEVC encoding will allow broadcasters more options for expanding their broadcast service offerings, including business-to-business opportunities in new markets such as the automotive segment.

Development of ATSC 3.0 technologies represents the latest digital television innovations by LG and Zenith, long-time supporters of U.S. terrestrial broadcasting, including the A/153 Mobile Digital TV Standard adopted by the industry in 2009. Zenith invented the core transmission system at the heart of today's ATSC A/53 Digital Television Standard, approved by the FCC two decades ago.

