Mojo Networks Receives WBA Industry Award for “Best Wireless Innovation and Excellence in Social Impact”

Mojo Networks, a pioneer in Cognitive WiFi ,Â today announced it has been recognized as the winner of the 2017 Wireless Broadband Alliance's "Best Wireless Innovation and Excellence in Social Impact" award.

The WBA Industry Awards recognize and encourage excellence in the wireless industry, in addition to promoting successful best practices and strategies from the industry's leading players. Mojo Networks was selected for this award by a panel of independent industry experts, analysts and journalists.

"We're thrilled that our work has earned recognition from the Wireless Broadband Alliance," said Rick Wilmer, CEO of Mojo Networks. "We're partnering with some of the world's leading service providers to bring affordable Internet connectivity to underserved areas."

"Our awards are a celebration of the passion and innovation present in the wireless industry, as well as a showcase an extraordinary technical and business expertise," said Tiago Rodrigues, Senior Director of the Wireless Broadband Alliance. "Our panel of judges was impressed with Mojo's leadership and we're pleased to honor Mojo Networks with the award for 'Best Wireless Innovation and Excellence in Social Impact."

About Mojo Networks, Inc.

At Mojo, we're shaking up the Enterprise WiFi industry. We know that customers are ready for a modern WiFi network that doesn't rely on outdated controllers and proprietary hardware. Our cloud-managed WiFi solution is based on a radical vision for creating networks that reach new heights in performance, security, scalability, and ease-of-use. Founded in 2003Â and headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Mojo Networks delivers brilliant WiFi to many of the world's top brands and highest levels of government. Learn more about our vision and products atÂ www.mojonetworks.com.

Mojo and Mojo Networks are registered trademarks of Mojo Networks, Inc. All third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Founded in 2003, the mission of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is to resolve business issues and enable collaborative opportunities for service providers, enterprises and cities, enabling them to enhance the customer experience on Wi-Fi and significant adjacent technologies. Building on our heritage of NGH and carrier Wi-Fi, WBA will continue to drive and support the adoption of Next Generation Wi-Fi services across the entire public Wi-Fi ecosystem, including IoT, Big Data, Converged Services, Smart Cities, 5G, etc. Today, membership includes major fixed operators such as BT, Comcast and Time Warner Cable; seven of the top 10 mobile operator groups (by revenue) and leading technology companies such as Cisco, Microsoft, Huawei Technologies, Google and Intel. WBA member operators collectively serve more than 2 billion subscribers and operate more than 30 million hotspots globally. The WBA Board includes AT&T, Boingo Wireless, BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast,Â Intel, KT Corporation, Liberty Global, NTT DOCOMO, Orange and Ruckus Wireless. For a complete list of current WBA members, pleaseÂ click here.

Follow Wireless Broadband Alliance at:

www.twitter.com/wballiance http://www.facebook.com/WirelessBroadbandAlliance http://www.linkedin.com/groups?mostPopular=&gid=50482 https://plus.google.com/106744820987466669966/posts