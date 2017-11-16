TechBridge Establishes Office at the University of Guadalajara to Help Provide IT Job Opportunities in the U.S.

TechBridge, a company that helps U.S. organizations meet IT talent needs by leveraging qualified technical consultants from Mexico, today announced a new office at the University of Guadalajara, helping bridge the gap between a need for IT workers in the U.S. and the abundance of technical talent in Mexico.

Through a partnership with the University of Guadalajara and this newly-established presence on campus, TechBridge will now have the ability to directly place technical talent for U.S.-based IT project work by utilizing the Treaty NAFTA (TN) visa program.

At a recent on-campus forum at the University of Guadalajara, TechBridge CEO's Don Goldberg and TechBridge's Managing Director Michele Peinado met with Dr. Marco Antonio Perez, director of University Center of Exact Sciences and Engineering (CUCEI) campus and Dra. Ruth Munoz, rector of the University of Guadalajara, to discuss how TechBridge can help provide work opportunities for qualified applicants in the U.S.

The University of Guadalajara and TechBridge are committed to guide experienced applicants to new opportunities with clients in the U.S. Goldberg commented on these benefits, stating "we are paving the way for U.S. companies to utilize an untapped resource. Our purpose is to find solutions to the scarcity of technical talent in the U.S., and TechBridge's presence in Mexico will attract top talent to alleviate shortages, while providing opportunities for qualified individuals."

"An on-campus office is beneficial for TechBridge to meet qualified graduates and engage with prospective candidates, while preparing them for projects in the U.S.," added Peinado.

About TechBridge

TechBridge leverages a deep industry expertise and its extensive relationships to provide U.S.-based hiring managers with qualified technical consultants from Mexico via the Treaty NAFTA's (TN) visa program. A ConsultNet Partner Company, TechBridge leaders have delivered expert IT talent to U.S. and global firms since 1996, and provide innovative solutions for clients and valuable opportunities for consultants. To learn more, visit www.techbridgeit.com.