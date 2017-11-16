CA Technologies Introduces Expanded Portfolio to Support DevSecOps with Velocity and Scale

CA WORLD '17 CA Technologies (NASDAQ CA) today announced an expanded portfolio that allows companies to integrate security into the earliest stages of development and assure security in deployment an emerging practice known as DevSecOps. CA is uniquely positioned to deliver industry leading capabilities to our customers with new capabilities in the CA Automic, CA Veracode, and Continuous Delivery portfolios.

According to Gartner, "The goal of DevSecOps is to improve the overall security posture by designing a set of integrated controls to deliver DevSecOps without undermining the agility and collaborative aspects of the DevOps philosophy. Simply layering standard security tools and processes onto the DevOps cycle won't work. Security checks, controls and testing need to be applied as automatically and transparently as feasible throughout the development, delivery and operation of applications."1

Improving speed without sacrificing security

Supporting the continuous delivery value stream, CA Continuous Delivery Director SaaS integrates the DevOps toolchain for complete visibility into the planning and troubleshooting of development projects, with the ability to assess pipeline progress and performance. It gives DevOps teams a way to eliminate a manual and burdensome process in release planning and management.

To bring security to the process, integration with CA Veracode makes application security testing a key component of the development process by initiating checks throughout the development pipeline. And additional integration with CA Automic Application Release Automation extends faster deployment capabilities with an automated, agile back end that delivers more reliable releases of code.

Every modern software factory strives to build better apps faster, but requires the right tools and processes across all phases of the software development lifecycle (SDLC). With a DevSecOps approach, integrating tools and processes that encourage better collaboration across development, operations and security teams makes security a natural part of development and operations.

"Companies that embrace DevSecOps deliver better and more-secure software because of the focus on collaboration and alignment across disciplines," said Ayman Sayed, president and chief product officer, CA Technologies. "In today's security environment, it is critically important for security to be integrated seamlessly throughout the whole software development lifecycle. We are pleased to be able to provide CA customers with new tools that do just that across our CA Automic, CA Veracode, and Continuous Delivery portfolios."

CA Technologies is showcasing over twenty innovations and enhancements across the portfolio at CA World '17. These solutions give companies the ability to respond and adapt to change, as well as evolve existing technology investments for future success. From on-premises to the cloud and everything in between, CA delivers industry-leading products, solutions and expertise that removes the barriers to compete and succeed.

