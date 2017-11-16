Pioneer Consulting Directs Project Services for Crosslake Fibre’s Lake Ontario Subsea Cable System

Providing technical guidance and project management for the Canadian dark fiber provider Crosslake Fibre, Pioneer Consulting's engineering team is assisting with design, procurement, and project management of a 60km subsea fiber optic cable across Lake Ontario. Connecting Toronto, Canada, with Buffalo, New York, the subsea cable will provide the very first route directly across the North American lake. Pioneer Consulting's oceanographic experts have recently completed the management of the marine route survey of Lake Ontario which has collected bathymetric data and soil samples that will help establish the most reliable route for the cable. Requiring robust project engineering, Crosslake Fibre intends to serve the needs of data centers and telecom carriers for future decades.

Pioneer Consulting is also overseeing the engineering integration for various scopes of work for the cable which has a targeted Q3 2018 Ready for Service date. By managing the procurement and integration of the required goods and services, Pioneer Consulting is assisting Crosslake Fibre to implement an economically viable system.

In addition, Pioneer Consulting's recently released innovative routing software, named GoCable.io, was instrumental in delivering a streamlined Desktop Study that became the basis of the marine route survey and subsequent route engineering work. By providing on-board representation during the route survey, Pioneer has been able to maintain a cohesive view of the project as it develops.

"Partnering with Pioneer Consulting and its team of industry specialists has kept this unique project on schedule-we appreciate the support," said Mr. Mike Cunningham, the Chief Executive Officer of Crosslake Fibre. "With Pioneer Consulting, Crosslake Fibre looks forward to implementing a regional, high fiber count cable providing lower latency connectivity between Canada and the U.S. on a diverse route compared to the longer solely terrestrial alternatives."

Project manager for Crosslake Fibre, Mr. Gavin Tully further commented: "By offering such broad capability, Pioneer Consulting brings the right skills at the right time to Crosslake Fibre in a way that is fully integrated into the wider project team. By establishing a relationship of mutual confidence with Crosslake Fibre, we are achieving the milestones needed to ensure the success of the planned fiber optic network."

Also noteworthy, Pioneer Consulting is continuing to support the development and implementation of Crosslake Fibre's Wall-LI system to link the landings of transoceanic infrastructure in its recently announced 95km subsea cable along the Atlantic coast in order to bypass Manhattan, linking NJFX in Wall, New Jersey with 1025Connect in Westbury, on Long Island, New York.

About Pioneer Consulting: Pioneer offers a comprehensive set of services for the submarine fiber optic telecommunication system industry including: turnkey project management, financial and technical due diligence, engineering and implementation and market and technical studies. For further information about Pioneer Consulting visit http://www.pioneerconsulting.com or send an e-mail to: info@pioneerconsulting.com.

About Crosslake Fibre: Crosslake Fibre was established to develop fiber optic projects throughout North America. Crosslake's innovative approach to developing next-generation networks will bring new backbone routes to telecommunications carriers and web-centric customers, and last mile broadband to consumers. Crosslake Fibre's leading project is its Lake Ontario project to construct a new subsea cable from Toronto, Canada to Buffalo, New York. For additional information, visit www.crosslakefibre.ca.