Wave Launches Gigabit Internet Service for All West Coast Coverage Areas in Washington, Oregon, California

Wave Broadband, a gigabit broadband and commercial fiber services company, announced today that it has launched its Gig Speed Internet service for residential and business customers throughout its West Coast coverage areas. Effective immediately, the new gigabit internet offering is available across Wave's footprint in Washington, Oregon and California.

Wave's Gig Speed Internet provides consumers with connections as fast as their devices can handle - delivering download speeds of up to 1,000 Megabits per second (Mbps) to their home. This new speed offers all Wave customers the chance to experience the fastest residential connection to the internet previously only available from Wave to select apartment and condo buildings in Seattle, San Francisco and Portland.

This class of service readily accommodates households with multiple users and devices, and empowers simultaneous downloading and streaming. Wave's Gig Speed Internet for residential customers is available at a retail promotional rate of $80 per month for the first year and comes with Wave's Unlimited Data plan.* After that time, a monthly rate of $99 applies.

Wave Business also provides gig (and faster) fiber solutions for larger enterprise companies. The new Gig Speed class of service is designed to provide fast and affordable connectivity to smaller businesses that have ever-increasing demands for more bandwidth. These needs include: cloud-based computing, off-site data storage, video-conferencing, file sharing, e-Commerce, content streaming, and providing Wi-Fi for staff and customers. Wave Gig Speed for Business includes no limits on data usage.

"We are thrilled to launch gigabit speeds throughout our coverage areas in Washington, Oregon, and California," said Harold Zeitz, President and COO of Wave. "During the past several years, Wave has focused on growing our fiber network specifically to accommodate gigabit and faster connections for our customers. The demand for fast, reliable internet connections at an affordable price is growing, and our Gig Speed Internet is the ideal solution for both residential and business customers."

Those with questions regarding residential service can visit gowave.com or call 1-866-928-3123 for more information. Wave Business customers can get more information at wavebusiness.com.

About Wave Broadband

Wave is a gigabit broadband and commercial fiber services company, with more than 7,500 miles of metro fiber providing true high-speed internet service, voice, video, advanced business connectivity solutions, and a variety of related products and options for business and residential customers in key areas of Washington, Oregon, and California. Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, Wave strives to provide customers with the latest technology, competitive pricing, and local customer support. For more information, visit www.wavebroadband.com.

*After 2 TB of usage, Wave may slow data speeds for residential network management.