Xfinity Home Customers Now Have More Connected Door Lock Options from Kwikset to Remotely Manage Access to Their Home

Today, Comcast announced that it has expanded its relationship with the Kwikset brand of Spectrum Brands, Inc. and has integrated three additional best in class smart locks into its Works with Xfinity program. Now Xfinity Home customers can choose from four Kwikset door locks with Home Connect technology to remotely control access into and out of their homes.

"For many of our customers, connected door locks can help provide peace of mind and save time during the course of their day," said Neal Foster, vice president of product management for Xfinity Home. "With Kwikset's connected door locks and the Xfinity platform, our customers never have to turn the car around to see if the doors are locked, leave work because a child forgot their key, or run downstairs after bedtime to check to see if the doors are locked."

According to Parks Associates, nearly a million smart door locks will be sold in 2017 and they are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5% to 1.7 million units by 2021.

"Smart door locks are among some of the most strongly adopted smart home devices with eight percent of U.S. broadband households reporting ownership in 2017," says Brad Russell, Research Director, Parks Associates. "Smart door locks not only serve the recognized home security use case but are providing expanded value through integration with video cameras and doorbells for remote access control for everything from vacation rentals to home services and package deliveries."

Keith Brandon, Kwikset Vice President of Residential Access Solutions, Spectrum Brands, Inc. - Hardware & Home Improvement Division said, "We are delighted to partner with Comcast and add three more of our smart locks with Home Connect technology to the Xfinity platform. Xfinity customers now have even more options to choose from and can select the connected door lock that works best for their home in the right style, finish, and color, within their price range."

The Kwikset SmartCode™ 910 Deadbolt, SmartCode™ 912 Deadbolt Lever and SmartCode™ 916 Touchscreen Deadbolt join the Smartcode™ 914 Touchpad Deadbolt, August Lock, and Chamberlain MyQ garage controllers to help Xfinity customers manage access and secure their homes. These Works with Xfinity connected door locks and garage door controllers offer Xfinity Home customers the ability to remotely view status, lock/unlock or open/close their doors, view lock/unlock or open/close events in the activity feed, and create rules or automated commands to notify users if their doors are not locked (e.g., "At 10 p.m., notify me if my front door is unlocked."). Additionally, customers who have an Xfinity video camera and Kwikset door lock can unlock their door remotely, which provides the convenience of granting access to a guest or service professional.

The Kwikset SmartCode 914 Touchpad Deadbolt will be available for purchase in many Xfinity retail stores across the country and directly online on the Xfinity website.

The Xfinity Home mobile app offers the option to easily create rules or customized commands to automate daily lifestyle scenes. For instance, with one tap, schedule the "Good morning" scene, which turns on bedroom lights and turns the thermostat up (or down) while everyone is getting ready, and disarms the security system in the morning. Devices can be controlled via the Xfinity Home mobile app and many rules features are also available through the online portal. In addition, X1 customers with Xfinity Home service can use their X1 voice remote to say many commands including, "Xfinity Home Thermostat"; "Xfinity Home kitchen camera" to see their camera feeds; "Xfinity Home Arm"; "Xfinity Home Arm Night" and "Xfinity Home Disarm" to arm and disarm their security system; and "Xfinity Home" to easily and quickly pull up the main menu of commands on the largest screen in their home.

Comcast continuously expands its Xfinity Home business by integrating best-in-class third-party devices such as Kwikset door locks with Home Connect technology, Chamberlain MyQ garage controllers, Philips Hue color lighting products, August door locks, and thermostats, to give customers a single experience that connects and manages their home security and automation needs. Comcast also has lighting partnerships with GE, Lutron, and Sengled, allowing its customers to operate many connected home devices on the Xfinity Home platform.

